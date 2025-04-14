  • Business Business

Government faces mounting criticism after policy shift on controversial issue: 'Dangerous and downright wrong'

"[It's] impossible. I don't say that with pleasure."

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Britain's political landscape saw a significant shift when opposition leader Kemi Badenoch announced that she's dropping support for the nation's 2050 target to eliminate harmful environmental pollution, Reuters reported.

"Net Zero by 2050 is impossible. I don't say that with pleasure," Badenoch stated in a policy speech. "Anyone who has done any serious analysis knows it can't be achieved without a serious drop in our living standards or by bankrupting us."

What happened?

The Conservative Party, which created this policy in 2019 while in power, has now reversed course under Badenoch's leadership. This shift puts the party more in line with the right-wing Reform Party ahead of the May elections.

Mike Childs from Friends of the Earth responded sharply: "It is dangerous and downright wrong for the leader of a major political party to play politics with our collective future."

The policy abandonment comes as the Conservatives struggle in third place in polls, trailing the Labour Party and Reform after last year's election defeat.

Why is abandoning pollution targets concerning?

Britain's climate experts think the 2050 goal can be met. Their plan includes switching to electric cars by 2030, installing heat pumps in half of U.K. homes by 2040, and reducing meat eating by about 35% over the next 25 years.

Backing out now may hurt families and communities who would benefit from cleaner air, lower energy bills, and protection from extreme weather. The original plan would have created jobs in new industries while making Britain less dependent on expensive, unstable energy sources.

When political leaders dismiss achievable goals as "impossible," they take away hope for a better future where everyone can breathe clean air and drink clean water.

What's being done to keep progress moving?

Many U.K. cities and businesses are pushing ahead with plans regardless of national politics. London, Manchester, and Birmingham have local initiatives to clean up transportation and buildings.

Major British companies such as Unilever and Marks & Spencer remain committed to their environmental targets, creating market pressure for cleaner products.

You can help by supporting businesses and politicians who stand by science-based solutions. Consider minor home improvements that cut pollution and bills — better insulation, more intelligent thermostats, and energy-efficient appliances save money while helping the planet.

When shopping, look for products from companies with strong environmental values. Your choices as a consumer send powerful signals about what matters to you.

