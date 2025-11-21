Construction company unveils plans of 3D-printed housing built in unique region: 'We are ringing in a new era'

"We are committed to creating real solutions."

A German housing developer is using innovative technologies to build what it hopes is the future of sustainable, affordable housing.

As 3D Printing Industry reported, Kraus Gruppe has started construction on multistory apartment buildings in Heidelberg. The project, known as Dreihaus, features 3D-printed buildings and includes new, low-carbon materials made by Heidelberg Materials.

By using these innovations, the companies say, they can make apartment construction more efficient, affordable, and eco-friendly.

"We are committed to creating real solutions for decarbonizing the built environment and advancing sustainable innovation," Heidelberg Materials CEO Dominik von Achten said in a news release.

Three buildings will be constructed as part of the project, with a total of 21 apartments. Kraus Gruppe says the 3D-printing process is 30% faster and 10% cheaper than standard apartment building. Using it allows a developer to move residents into a building less than 12 months after receiving the building permit.

Two of the three buildings will feature evoBuild, a fully recycled material designed to be used in 3D printing. The third will include a new product from Heidelberg called evoZero, which the company says is the world's first carbon-captured cement.

By using these products, the companies say Dreihaus cut material-based carbon pollution by 30% over traditional cement. It is the first project in Germany to use evoZero.

"We are ringing in a new era of sustainable construction today in Heidelberg and across the country," von Achten said.

According to the United Nations, building and construction account for 37% of global polluting gas emissions, by far the largest of any sector. This pollution is responsible for trapping heat within the atmosphere and increasing global temperatures to record levels.

This makes finding cleaner building materials and methods vital to the planet's future. And Dreihaus is just one example of how 3D printing could play a role.

3D-printed single-family homes have become more popular in recent years. Not only is it quicker, cheaper, and cleaner to produce these homes than ones made with more traditional construction methods, but 3D-printed homes can also offer better protection against extreme weather and innovative designs.

Construction on Dreihaus began in August, and officials believe it will be complete in May.

