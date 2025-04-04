New data shows fascinating sales trend for one Tesla model: 'Time will tell'

EV registration data from Nordic countries is showing a strong local release of the 2025 Tesla Model Y, according to Teslarati.

Data pulled from government sources showed the refreshed Model Y topping Norway's list with 1,312 registrations in March as of the 26th. The Model Y also topped Sweden's registrations for the month.

Tesla's brand has taken a well-publicized popularity hit as a result of prominent government involvement by the company's CEO, Elon Musk. The backlash to Musk's politics have even led some Tesla owners to disguise their cars or add stickers clarifying their feelings for fear of vandalism.

Sales numbers across Europe have reportedly dropped 49%, but it's interesting to track performance in specific markets. Sweden and especially Norway are major epicenters of electric vehicle adoption in Europe, so their buy-in of the new Model Y is at least a good symbolic sign for Tesla.

The refreshed 2025 Model Y offers a few upgrades on Tesla's previous baseline model. Some design updates give it a more futuristic look. The front seats have had ventilation added. The back seats now have their own 8-inch display.

Improved connectivity has improved call quality and sped up wireless data transfer. The glass has been upgraded to insulate riders from outside noise. The suspension has been tuned for handling, comfort, noise, and responsiveness.

Electric vehicles are a key technology in reducing the pollution caused by vehicle travel. Gas-powered cars continue to be a health hazard for those that drive them while also being a contributor to ecological damage.

Even with their higher environmental footprint in manufacturing than internal combustion cars, EVs are still better for the environment in the long run, with Reuters finding that an example EV, the Tesla Model 3, can make up for its manufacturing after about 13,500 miles of driving when compared to a fuel-efficient gas car such as the Toyota Corolla.

EVs are also cheaper to run than gas cars, and a range of rebates can help get over the hump of the initial investment.

A Tesla rebound is far from guaranteed, regardless of improvements in Norway and Sweden, but more EVs on the road from any brand is ultimately good news for the environment. Many commenters still haven't been optimistic about Tesla, even with these results, with a general consensus being that more time must pass to evaluate where Tesla's sales may sit moving forward.

"Tesla's dominance of this market, even in a market where ICE vehicles are being banned in a typically quiet, systemic, phased Nordic manner, is clearly coming to a close. Tesla may end up as the Model T of the BEV age, and look where Ford is now," said one reader.

Said another reader: "Time will tell, if they can keep up the momentum or if these are just leftover fans eagerly awaiting the refresh."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.