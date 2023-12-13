Drone footage shows 1,500 new Teslas loading onto carrier ship — here’s what it means for fans awaiting deliveries

Fans of electric cars, and Tesla more specifically, have something to be excited about — recent footage shows 1,500 Teslas getting loaded onto a carrier ship. The ship’s destination is unknown, but the newly upgraded Model 3 Highland should be available in the United States soon.

In drone footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by WuWa (@bentv_sh), viewers can see a line of Teslas driving onto a carrier ship in the early hours of November 19.

TeslaRati reported that the footage shows Tesla China shipping out the Model 3 Highland, likely intending to meet the high demand for the well-reviewed car.

Early in the morning of November 19, 1,200 Tesla Model 3s were loaded onto the ro-ro vessel Prostar and left Shanghai South Port . #Tesla #ShanghaiSouthport pic.twitter.com/HvNBELF4bC — WuWa (@bentv_sh) November 19, 2023

The article from TeslaRati stated: “Tesla Giga Shanghai is the only electric vehicle factory that is producing the new Model 3 … With this in mind, it is quite unsurprising to see that exports for the new Model 3 are still ongoing.”

U.S. consumers can hope these cars are on their way here, with inventory already available in several European markets. According to Forbes, the vehicle has some of the best features to date, and with the lowest price of a Tesla yet, it’s fairly accessible for a new electric vehicle.

Electric vehicles are one of the ways consumers can use their purchasing power to show they care about the environment. Consumer choices are already making a difference, with experts saying the increase in EV sales can help us slow the warming of the planet.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Electric cars are not perfect, but they are much easier on the environment than your typical gas car, creating only around a third of the carbon pollution, according to stats from the U.S. Department of Energy (reported by MIT).

Sergey Paltsev, Deputy Director of the MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change, said: “We shouldn’t claim victory that with this switch to electric cars, problem solved, we are going to have zero emissions. No, that’s not the case. But electric cars are actually much, much better in terms of the impact on the climate in comparison to internal combustion vehicles. And in time, that comparative advantage of electric cars is going to grow.”

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.