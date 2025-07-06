Domineering power company gets put in its place 20 years after trying to stick homeowner with six-figure bill: 'You gotta love it when a plan comes together'

Going solar is all the rage, and the results are in proving its effectiveness. Not only is this a clean form of energy that is fueled naturally by the sun and without emitting nasty fumes, but in due time, it pays for itself.

In a Reddit post on the r/Solar subreddit, a user shared their very first zero-kilowatt-hour electric bill. A commenter took to the thread, sharing their success with solar, and giving kudos to the original poster, saying, "You gotta love it when a plan comes together!"

EnergySage is a key resource for those interested in switching to solar panels that can help bring your energy bill to or near $0. This free resource gives you access to quotes on installation and helps you compare local installers, making it easier than ever to improve your home's energy efficiency.

The commenter shared their story of going solar, saying: "I started off grid 30 years ago. Duke wanted $15,000 cash for a ground mount transformer and to add $118,000 onto my power bill for poles, wires etc for just under a mile."

While things seemed dark, the user found another way. "I stumbled into solar PV to charge battery powered tools while I was improving the land," they continued. Ten years ago, the commenter said: "I … bought the land between me and the county road, was running three houses, machine/welding shop and farm off solar PV mini-grid... and it was all 100% paid for."

With EnergySage, the site also helps hook you up with the tax incentives available to you when installing solar panels. On average, its users can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations. The company's mapping tool shows, on a state-by-state level, the average cost of a home solar panel system, as well as details on solar panel incentives, according to your state.

Together, the available resources on EnergySage can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and snag all of the incentives, like the Investment Tax Credit (or solar credit), that may be available to you. Act soon, though, as renewable energy tax incentives will be going away soon.

