Island nation returns to controversial practice to secure future funding: 'This is about more than survival'

Fleeing rising sea levels, the tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru is selling citizenship once again to help fund a mass relocation of its population of 13,000 away from its eroding coastline.

What's happening?

Nauru President David Adeang promoted the initiative as a type of "climate innovation."

"This is about more than survival," Adeang told The Guardian. "It is about ensuring future generations have a safe, resilient and sustainable home. We are ready for the journey ahead."

Nauru officials predict that 90% of the population will need to move at some point. The government estimates the first stage of this migration would cost more than $60 million.

Nauru, a remote neighbor of Kiribati and the Marshall Islands, is one of the smallest countries in the world, with a land area of only about 8 square miles. Due to decades of intensive phosphate mining that left most of the island's interior a quarried wasteland, the residents of Nauru have clustered along the coastline, making them especially vulnerable to sea-level rise.

Nauru had previously sold citizenship but stopped in 2006 amid controversy over the sale of passports to international criminals. The resumption of the practice will likely be under heavy scrutiny.

Why is the situation in Nauru important?

The worsening situation in Nauru shows how rising global temperatures, which affect the environment in certain areas more than others, compound with underlying local issues in vulnerable societies.

Rising sea levels are one of the most significant consequences of our planet's increasing temperatures. The process relies on melting ice sheets and glaciers working in tandem with the expansion of seawater as it warms, both helping to raise the total volume of the oceans.

This poses a mounting threat to coastal communities by exposing them to increased flooding and storm surges. Though the rate of this global rise is slower than once predicted, it is gradually accelerating and already affecting vulnerable low-lying coastal regions.

Some researchers project that sea levels could be anywhere from 1.4 to 6.6 feet higher by the end of the century. In the U.S., some areas, such as the Carolinas and parts of Southern Florida, could face severe impacts.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

While these changes are concerning, reducing global carbon emissions would likely help address the central cause of sea-level rise. Slowing down the rate at which sea levels increase could grant more time to further improve cleaner energy sources while also upgrading infrastructure to mitigate the effects of higher sea levels.

Balancing growth with ecological preservation can already be a difficult task, but as the climate changes, localized environmental concerns will become even more critical to the daily well-being of residents.

