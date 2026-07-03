FDA issues Class I recall of Zapp's and Dirty chips in 33 states over possible Salmonella contamination

The issue centered on a seasoning ingredient that used California Dairies dry milk powder from an outside supplier.

Federal health officials have recalled a large amount of Zapp's and Dirty potato chips.

What happened?

According to a report from WDBO, the recall comes from the Food and Drug Administration and was initially issued due to the chip's potential exposure to ingredients containing Salmonella. In total, the order impacts 684,248 bags of chips under the Zapp's and Dirty labels in 33 states.

The outlet reported that the FDA has now classified the recall as Class I.

According to the FDA's notice last month, the issue centered on a seasoning ingredient that used California Dairies dry milk powder from an outside supplier. Even though the seasoning later tested negative for Salmonella, Utz still carried out the recall "out of an abundance of caution," as WDBO reported.

Multiple flavors were affected, including Dirty Brand Salt and Vinegar, Dirty Maui Onion, Dirty Sour Cream and Onion, Zapp's Bayou Blackened Ranch Kettle Chips, and Zapp's Big Cheezy Potato Chips. The recalled products were sold in 1.5-ounce, 2-ounce, 2.5-ounce, and 8-ounce bags.

The chips were distributed in states including Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, California, and North Carolina, among many others across the country.

Why does it matter?

Class I is the FDA's most serious recall category, which the agency defines as "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," as WDBO reported.

In industrial food production, ingredients often come from multiple outside suppliers, even when the final product is sold under a familiar brand name. Problems somewhere along the supply chain can create risks across a wide range of products.

If you have any of the affected chips at home, the FDA said in May that people should avoid eating them and throw them away. Compare the brand, flavor, bag size, and code information on the package with the FDA's statement to confirm whether it matches the recall.

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