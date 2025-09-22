State issues warning to residents after harmful chemicals detected in wildlife: 'We expect to find some of the highest levels'

Scientists continue to uncover other potential dangers associated with these chemicals.

In Wisconsin, hunters and anglers are being urged to avoid eating some fish and other wildlife due to possible contamination from "forever chemicals."

What's happening?

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health Services issued a consumption advisory warning people to limit or avoid fish from several lakes in Oneida County, about two hours northwest of Green Bay.

Sampling revealed PFOS — a type of PFAS — in fish at levels consistently above state guidelines.

Officials are also advising people living within a five-mile radius of the nearby town of Stella to avoid the consumption of deer liver entirely after 11 livers from locally harvested deer showed PFOS levels as high as 604 parts per billion.

"One of the liver's main functions is to take bad stuff out of the blood," DNR fish and wildlife toxicologist Sean Strom told Wisconsin Public Radio, which reported on the warning. "We expect to find some of the highest levels in the liver itself, and that's what we saw."

Meanwhile, in Green Bay, officials are warning people to avoid or limit the consumption of mallard and wood ducks harvested from Lower Green Bay after testing showed elevated levels of PFOS.

Why are PFAS concerning?

The term PFAS refers to a group of thousands of human-made chemicals that have been used for decades in a variety of consumer products such as nonstick cookware and water-repellant clothing. They have also been used in firefighting foams.

Over the years, they have made their way into water bodies, soil, and our drinking water, posing a threat to both wildlife and humans. For instance, New Mexico scientists announced that they had discovered world-record levels of PFAS in a lake in the southern part of the state, prompting local officials to issue health advisories to hunters and anglers.

PFAS exposure has been linked to a number of health concerns, including decreased fertility, increased risk of cancer, and reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infections.

However, amid ongoing research, scientists continue to uncover other potential dangers associated with these chemicals. For instance, one paper linked PFAS exposure to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases in postmenopausal women.

What's being done about PFAS?

PFAS are nicknamed "forever chemicals" for a reason — they're stubborn when it comes to removing them from the environment.

However, researchers are working on ways to solve this problem. A team from the University of Illinois has discovered a method to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process.

In addition to following any health advisories in your city or state, your shopping habits can help limit your PFAS exposure. Whenever possible, opt for PFAS-free brands, avoid nonstick cookware, and limit your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing.

