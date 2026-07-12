Wisconsin forager finds massive 'chicken of the woods,' and commenters share how to keep it for weeks

"They reheat perfectly in a hot pan straight from the freezer."

One Wisconsin forager struck what many mushroom hunters would consider the jackpot.

While exploring the woods in Minocqua, she stumbled upon an enormous chicken-of-the-woods mushroom.

After sharing images of the fungus in Reddit's mushroom-foraging community, the post quickly drew admiration and a flood of practical kitchen advice.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The post then turned the wild-food brag into a useful guide for anyone wondering how to make a big foraged find last. Foragers often prize chicken of the woods, a bright orange shelf mushroom, for its meaty texture and the range of ways it can be used in cooking.

One user wrote, "I found one about that size in MI last fall, and it fed me for like 2 weeks straight, congrats on the jackpot." Another added, "Wow! Your woods gave you dinner for days."

The comments also included a range of storage ideas, with people suggesting blanching and freezing, drying, and turning older mushrooms into powder for seasoning or thickening.

A haul that large can cover several meals without a grocery run, but only if it's preserved before it spoils.

One commenter highlighted that challenge by asking, "How do you go about processing it when you find that large of an amount," and noting that a previous yard find went uneaten because they were busy and "just wasn't sure what to do to preserve it."

The advice in the thread showed how foragers can keep a fresh find usable for days or even weeks, rather than losing it.

A commenter shared a simple approach: "I sliced mine into strips, blanched them for a minute, then froze them in meal-sized bags. They reheat perfectly in a hot pan straight from the freezer."

Other commenters suggested cooking before freezing, and one recommended drying older pieces and grinding them into powder to use as "seasoning or a gluten free thickener."

There wasn't complete agreement on which method works best. One noted, "I find CotW doesn't dehydrate well. Cooking and freezing seems to be the preferred method of preserving."

Another person said, "My favorite way to prepare mushrooms is sautéing them in a pan, putting them in dry at first to let a bit of moisture cook out and then adding a pat of vegan butter & seasonings!"

But critically, anyone foraging wild mushrooms should be absolutely certain of identification before eating any and should check local guidelines on harvesting rules.

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