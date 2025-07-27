Farmers struggle as vicious cycle threatens livelihoods — here's what's happening

There are many potential solutions to these ongoing problems.

Many industries are feeling the drastic and negative impact of climate change, but perhaps no workers have been hit harder than those in the agriculture industry. This should be sending alarm bells throughout the world.

What's happening?

According to Mathrubhumi, farmers in the Wayanad region of India are under a variety of stressors stemming from a shifting climate. Higher temperatures have led to labor shortages and rising costs, which are posing great challenges for the farming community.

Why is this important?

A wide variety of produce is being hit. For instance, banana and plantain farmers found their crops decimated by strong winds during a monsoon.

Pepper, areca palm, ginger, vegetable, and coconut farmers have all found their crops drastically reduced by increasing temperatures, storms, and disease.

In fact, the land used for farming coffee in the Robusta region has decreased to 43,646 hectares as of 2022. In 2015, the area was 67,486 hectares.

All of this has led to labor shortages as farm workers seek better wages elsewhere. This is a cyclical issue, as a lack of workers makes it more difficult to keep the land thriving.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In short, increasing temperatures are making it harder to farm, which increases the price of various foods. It is also disrupting the delicate balance of our ecosystems.

Unfortunately, these issues are not just limited to India. Farmers in Pennsylvania have faced devastating potato crop failures because they are not getting enough cool nights that are essential to their growth. Meanwhile, chestnut harvests have been significantly reduced by droughts in Greece.

What's being done about it?

There are many potential solutions to these ongoing problems. First and foremost, educating ourselves about climate issues is an extremely important first step.

Secondly, electing candidates who are focused on climate issues is the only way laws and regulations can be put in place to fight back.

There are also many steps individuals can take to lessen their own contribution to rapidly rising global temperatures. People can switch from gas-guzzling cars to electric vehicles to limit air pollution stemming from tailpipe emissions. Homeowners can install solar panels to ensure their energy use doesn't require the burning of dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas.

These steps can go a long way to slowing the rate of planetary warming and ensure our farmers (and our food supply) can thrive.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.