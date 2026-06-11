Wawa pulls four bottled drinks across five states after 'life-threatening' allergen mistake triggers FDA's highest-risk recall

That danger may be especially unexpected in drinks like tea, lemonade, and fruit punch.

For many Mid-Atlantic shoppers, Wawa is a regular stop for everyday drinks and snacks. But a new recall is a reminder that even routine grab-and-go purchases can pose serious health risks when allergens are not properly disclosed.

What happened?

Wawa voluntarily recalled four of its own bottled drinks sold in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia because of a labeling problem identified by federal regulators, The Healthy reported.

The recall was issued on April 2, and the FDA announced the alert the next day, on April 3. According to The Healthy, the affected Wawa-branded products were 16-ounce plastic bottles of iced tea lemon, diet iced tea, diet lemonade, and fruit punch.

In a later update, the FDA said the recall is still ongoing and classified it as Class I, the agency's highest-risk designation. The FDA defines that as "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The issue was identified as "Undeclared Milk Allergen," and the FDA warned: "People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."

The Healthy said the recall may involve 18,194 units, including more than 15,500 bottles of the "iced tea lemon" flavor.

Why does it matter?

An undeclared milk allergen can cause a severe or even life-threatening reaction in people with milk allergies. That danger may be especially unexpected in drinks like tea, lemonade, and fruit punch.

The recalled drinks were sold through a major convenience chain in five states.

The Healthy also noted a separate Wawa milk recall in February 2026 tied to "Foreign plastic material discovered on fill line."

What's being done?

Officials urge consumers who purchased the recalled product to dispose of it immediately.

According to the FDA announcement, consumers can also contact the Wawa 24-hour Customer Contact Center via email or at 1-800-444-9292 with questions or to request a refund in the form of a Wawa Gift Card.

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