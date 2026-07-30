A first watermelon patch exploded, and homesteaders shared the 3 signs it's time to pick

"I have so many of this size growing in every direction I trip my way thru the patch."

A thriving watermelon patch can feel like a dream — until harvest time, when one wrong pick can turn into disappointment when you slice into a pale, underripe fruit.

That's the situation one first-time grower ran into after their Georgia Rattlesnake melons began taking over the garden.

What happened?

After planting on May 9, the grower figured the seed packet's 100-day estimate would put harvest around Aug. 17.

Still, in a post on Reddit's r/homestead, they said the patch had become so overgrown with melons that "I have so many of this size growing in every direction I trip my way thru the patch."

They also admitted, "I'm terrified of picking them too soon!"

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Because bedrock sits just a few inches below their soil, the poster said in the comments that they grew the crop in hugelkultur beds built mostly above ground. They added that the arrangement worked especially well for watermelon: "Turns out the melons LOVE this set up."

Replies centered on a handful of ripeness indicators.

One commenter pointed to two of the main ones at once: "They're ready when they have that nice golden patch on the bottom and the connected stem starts looking brown."

Other growers said to watch for the tendril closest to the fruit to dry up and curl, and to listen for a deeper, hollow sound when the melon is thumped.

Another Redditor complimented them on the sheer size of the fruit: "My watermelon is currently only the size of an orange. Your watermelon is looking great."

Why does it matter?

This gardener's concern of knowing when to harvest is valid — no one wants to cut into a fruit they grew for ages to find it inedible, leading to a wasted harvest. Watermelons can be especially tricky because they often keep getting bigger before they are actually ready to eat.

A productive garden can help you shrink your grocery bill, especially at a time when produce prices can be unpredictable.

As one commenter put it, "Hey that's 4 fewer watermelons you have to buy from someone else!"

Homegrown produce is often fresher and more flavorful because it can be picked at peak ripeness instead of being harvested early for shipping. Gardening also gives people more outdoor activity, which can improve your mood, and a closer connection to the food people eat — benefits that can support both physical and mental health.

Creative growing methods can still lead to success in difficult soil.

What can I do?

Learning those harvest cues can make watermelon far less of a guessing game. In the Reddit thread, the advice repeated most often was to look for a dried nearby tendril, a creamy yellow patch underneath, and a dull, hollow thump.

Gardeners can also improve their chances by experimenting with their growing setup. In this case, above-ground beds helped create conditions the plants appeared to love. If you want more ideas for getting started, The Cool Down's guide to growing your own food offers practical tips for beginners.

And even experienced gardeners sometimes pick a melon too early.

One commenter admitted, "Don't be antsy like me and get a white watermelon."

The original poster wrote, "I have so many of this size growing in every direction," and one commenter added: "Congratulations!"

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