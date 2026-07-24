Walmart recalls bagged iceberg lettuce in 27 states over possible Cyclospora link

Cyclospora is a tiny parasite that infects the intestines and can cause diarrhea for a month or longer.

Shoppers in 27 states are being urged to check their refrigerators after Walmart pulled several bagged iceberg lettuce products over a possible connection to the Cyclospora outbreak plaguing the country.

According to USA Today, Walmart described the move as precautionary for now, but it adds to growing concern over how widely the affected lettuce may have moved through the food supply.

What happened?

Included in the recall are 12- and 24-ounce Marketside Bagged Iceberg Salad bags as well as 8- and 16-ounce Marketside Bagged Shredded Iceberg Salad bags.

Walmart said it pulled the four products from select stores after supplier Taylor Farms notified it of a possible health risk. Set against a broader outbreak investigation, the retailer said none of the specific products sold in its stores have been tied to confirmed illnesses so far, according to USA Today.

However, Walmart noted that it's "working closely with [its] supplier and took immediate steps to remove the products from sale."

The move from Walmart comes after Taco Bell said it had taken Taylor Farms lettuce out of its restaurants, according to USA Today. Federal investigators now say illnesses at Taco Bell locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and West Virginia were linked to shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico.

By July 16, Michigan alone had recorded more than 5,000 reported cases, including 102 hospitalizations, and the nationwide total was in the thousands. Cyclospora is a tiny parasite that infects the intestines and can cause diarrhea for a month or longer.

What's being done?

Walmart said customers who bought one of the affected bags should not eat it and should instead throw it away or return it for a full refund at the store where the items were purchased.

Taylor Farms said it was pausing handling and shipments of Central Mexico iceberg lettuce while the investigation continues, according to USA Today. Separately, Walmart and Taco Bell said they had removed the implicated Taylor Farms lettuce, and Sysco said it had halted distribution.

"While the FDA traceback is indicating a specific independent farm that represents less than 1% of the U.S.'s iceberg lettuce supply as the potential source of the outbreak, we have removed all iceberg lettuce from the region indefinitely," Taylor Farms said in a statement.

The recall may also be influencing consumer behavior. According to USA Today, data firm Placer.ai said Cyclospora-related headlines and ingredient removals could be impacting some fast-food chains with lettuce-heavy menus.

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