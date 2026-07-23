Virginia teen builds AI tool that turns pantry odds and ends into recipes, savings, and less waste

"Some people are letting foods expire, they waste it, while many others are starving."

A Virginia teenager has created a free AI-powered tool aimed at a common kitchen problem: looking at a fridge full of random ingredients and still not knowing what to make.

By helping families use food they already bought, the tool could cut grocery costs, reduce waste, and keep pantry staples from expiring before they're used.

What happened?

The creator is Smit Kothari, a 17-year-old rising senior at Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia. He launched Grocery Genius, a website that generates recipe ideas from ingredients people already have at home.

Beyond recipe suggestions, the platform offers meal-planning tools, calorie and macronutrient tracking, and settings that adapt recipes for dietary restrictions and different cooking skill levels.

According to Fox News, users can enter foods from their pantry or refrigerator and get personalized recipe suggestions with nutrition facts and tips for spending less on more items.

Watching his own family try to make dinner out of odds and ends led Kothari to the concept.

Another feature, called Smart Pantry, lets users log what they have and get alerts before items expire, giving them a chance to cook with the food or donate it before it goes bad. The website calls itself a kitchen assistant, and it's free with an email sign-up.

Why does it matter?

Tools like this take on two common household pressures at once: rising grocery prices and food waste. When ingredients get pushed to the back of the fridge and forgotten, families aren't just throwing out food; they're also tossing money they already spent.

A tool that helps people cook with ingredients they already own, track nutrition, and avoid unnecessary grocery runs could make weeknight meals less stressful while reducing the amount of edible food that ends up in the trash.

What's being done?

Kothari said he plans to keep improving the site as he heads to college, using user feedback to refine how the tool works and expand what it can do.

Grocery Genius took second in the Congressional App Challenge, a competition designed to help middle and high school students build coding skills and consider careers in computer science.

Christopher Tan, who leads the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, mentored Kothari during development and said the app's potential extends beyond meal planning.

"Some people are letting foods expire, they waste it, while many others are starving," Kothari said.

Tan added, "I can't tell you how many times I've forgotten what's in my pantry. If I have an app that can help me track that and remind me to donate food before it goes to waste, all of that can happen through his app."

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