Travis Barker backs Mr. Charlie's, a vegan answer to McDonald's

"The nuggets have the same tempura-like coating, the fries are spot on."

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has become part of the push behind Mr. Charlie's, a plant-based fast-food chain that imitates familiar, nostalgic menu items.

What happened?

A Reddit post shared a Plant Based News article highlighting that Barker recently becoming an equity partner and brand ambassador for Mr. Charlie's, often referred to as "Vegan McDonald's." One look at the menu, and it's easy to see why it's garnered that nickname.

From the familiar red and yellow color scheme to menu items like the Mr. Chuck — a plant-based Big Mac — and a Kids' Frowny Meal, Mr. Charlie's mimics McDonald's almost as much as the classic McDowell's from "Coming to America."

Why does it matter?

For many consumers, plant-based eating becomes easier when the food feels convenient and familiar. Mr. Charlie's is aiming to lower that barrier by recreating classic comfort-food flavors in a format people already know.

More broadly, choosing plant-based meals over animal-based ones can reduce the climate and resource footprint associated with food production.

A fast-food concept like this can reach people who might not otherwise seek out a specialty health-food restaurant. There is also a practical appeal for customers who want the fast-food experience without certain animal-derived ingredients.

What are people saying?

In the Reddit discussion, commenters focused less on Barker and more on whether the food lived up to the original. Comments were mostly upbeat, and the warmest reactions came from Redditors who said they had visited Mr. Charlie's.

One commenter wrote, "My partner and I try to have it every time we're back in SF (where they're from). I haven't eaten Mickey D's in over a decade, but it tastes JUST like I remember. The nuggets have the same tempura-like coating, the fries are spot on."

Another said, "Vegan McDonald's? Um, yes please! Gimme my vegan Whopper with fries that aren't cooked in 'natural beef flavor' and I'll be a happy human." One Redditor pointed out that forgetting that Whoppers are from Burger King is proof that they "passed the vegan test."

A third added, "We visited San Francisco and went to Mr. Charlie's loads of times. It was within walking distance and nice because they also have breakfast options."

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