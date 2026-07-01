USDA flags 3 foods in 1 day, urging shoppers to check their fridges

Symptoms may appear as soon as one day or as long as 70 days after exposure.

Three food safety notices from the Department of Agriculture landed on June 25, putting multiple products on the agency's radar at once.

The list includes a chicken Caesar wrap sold in Minnesota and Wisconsin, plus chicken and pasta salad items distributed more broadly, giving both shoppers and food service operators reason to look over what they have stored.

What happened?

According to Medical Daily, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service released a trio of actions within the same day: two public health alerts and one recall, each tied to a different safety issue.

Routine testing found Listeria monocytogenes in wraps sent to Holiday convenience outlets in Minnesota and Wisconsin, leading FSIS to issue an alert for 8.7-ounce "FRESH SEASONS Kitchen Chicken Caesar Wrap" packages with a sell-by date of 6/24/2026 and establishment number P-45091.

Because the sell-by date has already passed, FSIS did not request a formal recall. Even so, the agency warned that anyone who may still have one should not eat it.

The second alert stems from an incorrect back label on 21-ounce "PRIVATE SELECTION Honey Dijon Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat" packages, which left the ingredients statement without full allergen disclosure. Those packages carry "BEST IF USED BY: JUN 28 2026" and lot code 15326A, and they were distributed to Kroger and Fred Meyer stores in 10 states.

A separate FSIS action covers about 5,300 pounds of "Molly's Kitchen California Style Pasta Salad" after Reser's Fine Foods, Inc. reported that some tubs may actually contain chicken salad with undeclared egg and milk. The affected 5-pound tubs were produced June 11, 2026, and shipped to foodservice distributors in seven states.

Why does it matter?

While the hazards differ, each one poses serious health risks.

Listeria can be especially dangerous for pregnant people, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems. Medical Daily reports that symptoms may appear as soon as one day or as long as 70 days after exposure and can include fever, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea, severe headache, stiff neck, and confusion.

For the mislabeled chicken and recalled salad, the central concern is undeclared allergens. Egg and milk are major allergens, and for sensitive consumers, even small amounts can trigger reactions ranging from hives and stomach distress to anaphylaxis, a life-threatening emergency that may involve trouble breathing, throat swelling, dizziness, and a drop in blood pressure.

What can I do?

Start by checking labels, dates, and lot codes on any matching products.

If your fridge still has a Fresh Seasons Kitchen Chicken Caesar Wrap dated 6/24/2026, throw it away immediately.

If you bought the Private Selection Honey Dijon chicken product with lot code 15326A and a June 28, 2026, best-by date, do not eat it. Return the package for a refund or discard it. Anyone with an egg allergy who may have consumed the product should monitor for symptoms and contact a health care provider if a reaction develops.

Foodservice operators should pull any "Molly's Kitchen California Style Pasta Salad" tubs marked "USE BY JUL/16/26 430" and establishment number P-00874, then contact their distributor or Reser's about returns.

Consumers and operators can report problems through the USDA FSIS Consumer Complaint System or call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.