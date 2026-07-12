US FDA rejects petition to cap PFAS in food, despite warnings it's a major exposure source

Examples from recent analyses show how significant PFAS levels in food can be.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rejected a petition to set limits on "forever chemicals" in food.

Most efforts to protect people from toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — also known as PFAS — have focused on reducing levels in water. But testing has found that levels in contaminated food could be equivalent to those of multiple glasses of contaminated water, according to the Guardian.

What's happening?

The FDA rejected a legal petition from the Tucson Environmental Justice Task Force, noting that, while it plans to set PFAS standards, there is "insufficient evidence to support [this] request."

The petition, which was originally submitted in November 2023, was narrowed in 2025 to focus on advisory thresholds for the chemicals PFOA and PFOS in milk and seafood.

According to the Guardian, recent FDA testing found that 70% of seafood samples contained the chemicals, while independent testing found what the Guardian described as "extremely high levels" in Whole Foods and Kirkland brands.

Task force attorney Sandra Daussin said the outcome of the petition was "disappointing." She indicated, per the Guardian, that it makes little sense to take action on PFAS in drinking water while leaving food unregulated — both can contribute to regular exposure.

Why is this concerning?

PFAS have been linked to major health concerns, including cancer, reproductive issues, and decreased immunity. If left unregulated in food, the chemicals could reach people through trace amounts of pesticides and fertilizers left on produce, through water used in growing or processing food, through nonstick cookware used in preparation, and through certain packaging.

Examples from recent analyses show how significant PFAS levels in food can be.

A 2023 Environmental Working Group study cited by the Guardian found that eating a single serving of U.S. freshwater fish with median PFAS contamination was comparable to drinking highly contaminated water every day for a month.

What can be done?

Several states have already intervened in particular contamination cases by removing affected milk or other foods from sale.

Advocates, however, say that kind of state-by-state response falls short when national brands and shared supply chains can spread PFAS-tainted food across borders.

"If it's important enough to regulate in water, then we need to regulate it in food — that's a no-brainer," said Daussin, whose group reportedly plans to sue to ensure the FDA takes action on food levels.

While advocates at the state and federal levels push for stricter rules, there are measures individuals can take to reduce personal exposure. These include steps such as following local advisories against fishing in contaminated bodies of water and using less PFAS-containing packaging.

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