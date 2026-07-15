UK issues fresh cultivated meat guidance as EU trade pact could put approvals at risk

The EU's novel food process can reportedly take up to six years.

Britain's cultivated meat industry is gaining clearer direction on how to secure approval, but ongoing negotiations with the European Union could still make the path less straightforward.

What's happening?

According to Green Queen, the U.K. Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland have issued four new guidance documents while the country works toward a sanitary and phytosanitary agreement with the EU.

The documents were released through the regulators' cultivated meat "sandbox" program, which is set to run until February 2027 and aims to help companies learn how to bring these products to market safely.

Building on guidance published in December, the four papers address food hygiene, identity and production standards, microbiology, stronger application filings, and extra advice for taste trials. Their purpose is to help companies avoid delays during the approval process.

Susan Jebb, chair of the Food Standards Agency, said, "Developments in the innovative food sector can support a healthier and more resilient food system while also contributing to the U.K. government's ambitions for a growing, modern economy. But that potential will only be realised if businesses have the regulatory clarity to invest and the confidence to scale up."

A separate issue could soon affect that regulatory picture. A new EU-U.K. trade framework expected in mid-2027 may change how novel foods reach the British market and could force cultivated meat producers to use the EU's slower authorization system to sell in the U.K.

Why does it matter?

Clearer rules could eventually mean more protein options on store shelves and a food system less vulnerable to supply shocks. If cultivated meat can scale responsibly, it could help stabilize food availability while giving shoppers another option alongside conventional meat.

The uncertainty surrounding the trade pact could also slow innovation and delay the arrival of new products for consumers. The EU's novel food process can reportedly take up to six years, which could make it harder for startups to launch quickly in Britain.

That uncertainty also affects jobs and investment. Companies are more likely to build facilities, hire workers, and keep developing new foods when they know the rules in advance.

As Thomas Vincent, the FSA's deputy innovation director, put it, "We want businesses to have the clearest possible picture of what is required to bring safe products to market."

What's being done?

One of the main efforts is the sandbox itself. In a regulatory sandbox, businesses and officials can work through technical questions, test standards, and create practical guidance in a controlled setting before products are sold commercially.

That process is already helping companies improve how they explain cell lines, production methods, and hazard controls. Better applications could mean less back-and-forth with regulators and faster reviews without weakening safety standards.

A few submissions have already advanced deep into the process. Parima's Gourmey application for cultivated duck and Vital Meat's filing for cultivated chicken are among those furthest along, with both having entered risk assessment.

Even if trade rules change, the new hygiene and trial guidance should still help businesses operating in the U.K. prepare more effectively.

Joshua Ravenhill, head of the FSA sandbox, said, "We are proud of what the programme has delivered for food safety and the industry."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.