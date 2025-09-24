Experts raise red flags over looming crisis with key crop: 'We must treat this as an early warning'

"If schools can't feed children, we will see a direct impact on attendance and learning outcomes."

Uganda faces a looming maize shortage — and it could hit households, schools, and farmers hardest.

What's happening?

According to the Daily Monitor, Uganda's maize supply is in trouble after a season of unpredictable weather. Delayed rains left many fields unplanted, while prolonged wet conditions slowed harvests and caused grain to rot in the fields.

This resulted in lower yields, shrinking supplies, and rising prices for one of the country's most important staples. Poultry farmers, households, and schools — which rely on maize to feed students — are expected to feel the squeeze first.

"We must treat this as an early warning," agricultural policy analyst Peter Okolimo said, stressing that "if schools can't feed children, we will see a direct impact on attendance and learning outcomes."

Why is the maize shortage concerning?

When maize prices rise, households feel the impact first — and it can quickly escalate into a broader food crisis. Many will cut back on nutritious meals, poultry farmers will cull flocks, and children will miss school if feeding programs can't keep up.

Uganda isn't the only country facing this problem. Similar supply disruptions have caused food prices to soar in places like Malawi, Zambia, and even the U.S. when droughts affect major grain-producing regions.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

This chain reaction highlights just how dependent our food systems are on stable weather — and how vulnerable they are when conditions shift unexpectedly.

What's being done about the maize shortage?

Uganda's government is working to salvage the current harvest by improving grain-drying capacity and ensuring schools have sufficient food supplies before the next term begins.

Long-term, experts are calling for more investment in weather-resilient farming techniques and improved storage infrastructure to prevent future shortages.

For individuals, there's a takeaway, too: We can help ease pressure on global food supplies by wasting less food and supporting local farmers whenever possible. Planning meals ahead of time saves money and keeps good food out of the trash — and smarter shopping can stretch your budget even further while making sure what you buy actually gets eaten.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.