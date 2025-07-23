New study reveals surprising foods that could influence your aging process — here's what you need to know

Turmeric in milk. Ever tried it?

Some have sworn by it as a folk remedy, saying things like their joints felt better and it helped their mind stay sharp. New research suggests they might've been on to something.

MindBodyGreen reported that a study published in the journal Aging looked at foods called methyl adaptogens. Sounds technical, but it's everyday staples — garlic, turmeric, berries, rosemary, green tea. Stuff sitting on your spice shelf and fridge door.

Here's what researchers found: Your DNA carries little notes stuck on it, so to speak, telling genes what jobs to do. As you age, some "peel" off. These foods? They essentially help keep those notes in place.

In the study, 38 men aged 50 to 72 ate meals heavy on methyl adaptogens for eight weeks. Scientists used what's known as Horvath's epigenetic clock to track changes, reading DNA methylation patterns to estimate biological age. Their results showed the men shaved almost a year off their biological age in just two months.

Weight loss didn't explain it, according to the researchers. These foods carry polyphenols that tweak how genes behave and keep telomeres — protective DNA caps — from fraying, like the plastic tips on shoelaces. Turmeric's curcumin, green tea's EGCG, and berry anthocyanins each play a part in this, but the study said past research on polyphenol-rich nutrient sources showed their benefits went "beyond the antioxidant activity of these foods."

They didn't take turmeric pills or fancy extracts either. They ate real food, the study said — plates full of plant-based meals.

Most of this research focused on older men. Scientists still need to see if results look the same for women or younger people. But if you're thinking about ways to age a little better, adding turmeric to your scrambled eggs or rosemary to tonight's roast chicken won't hurt. Your dinner might be doing more than just feeding you.

Many medical experts have long suggested other potential benefits of turmeric's curcumin, too. Mary-Eve Brown, an oncology clinical dietitian and nutritionist at Johns Hopkins, put together a whole page on the spice, lauding its "antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties."

"Curcumin has many biological activities, not all of which are understood," Brown said. "Like other colorful plant-based foods, turmeric is rich in phytonutrients that may protect the body by neutralizing free radicals (pollution, sunlight) and shielding the cells from damage."

One Twitter user summed it up like this: "Turmeric isn't just anti-inflammatory. It rewrites your DNA's to-do list. Makes grandma's old spice rack look pretty powerful."

