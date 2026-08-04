Missouri woman documents experience as tornado watch unfolds

She said her household does not depend on outdoor warning sirens because they are difficult to hear where she lives.

In Missouri, a tornado watch can quickly turn an ordinary evening into one spent refreshing radar and reviewing where to take cover.

But in one now-viral video, it also apparently left room for a quick Taco Bell run.

What happened?

In a video posted to TikTok, Missouri resident Sarah Kraffty (@sarahkraffty) documented what it was like to stay home during a tornado watch as nearby storm activity intensified.

The post, which quickly drew more than 186,000 views and 16,700 likes, blended the poster's practical storm preparation with her husband's risky behavior as their area was battered by rain.

Sarah said her household does not depend on outdoor warning sirens because they are difficult to hear where she lives. Instead, they keep track of changing conditions through weather radar and online updates, and she noted that tornadoes are a familiar concern in her area.

The poster recalled a recent tornado near her area that "took out a gas station, multiple homes. It was really rough." She added that if this tornado watch turned into a tornado warning, the couple would head to the basement.

But the video's punchline arrived as the weather worsened and winds began picking up. Her partner, Joel, announced: "I'm getting Taco Bell."

"I don't think that's a good idea for two reasons, the lettuce and the storm," she responded.

Joel jokingly said: "One, I don't eat the lettuce; two, I don't mind the storm. I mean it is bad enough I didn't want a DoorDasher to have to go out in it … a sacrifice I'm willing to make."

Why does it matter?

A tornado watch is different from a tornado warning, but it still signals that the atmosphere is capable of producing dangerous storms. Because no tornado has necessarily formed yet, it can be tempting to underestimate the threat, especially if conditions where you are still seem manageable.

It is wise to limit unnecessary travel once severe weather moves in. Joel's fast-food run may be funny, especially since it didn't result in any problems. Still, the decision was risky.

Worsening extreme weather disasters threaten lives and livelihoods by damaging homes, disrupting transportation, overwhelming repair services, and putting people in immediate danger from wind, debris, flooding, and hail. They also affect public health, community safety, and economic stability, particularly when families face costly repairs or long waits for assistance.

For households in tornado-prone areas, it helps to have multiple ways to receive alerts, especially if outdoor sirens are difficult to hear. Keeping phones charged, enabling emergency notifications, and identifying the safest place in the home can make a major difference when storms intensify quickly.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.