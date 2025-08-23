Consumers raise concerns as prices spike for critical food despite drop in quality: 'We expect better'

Agriculture officials in India are reassuring consumers as tomato prices spike across the country. Vendors and shoppers at markets in Andhra Pradesh have seen a massive increase in cost and are worried they're not getting the best quality product for their money, according to The Times of India.

What's happening?

Tomato prices are on the rise across India, notably in Andhra Pradesh. In late July, the state saw prices of 60 rupees per kilogram in retail markets and 45 rupees per kilogram at local farmers' markets called Rythu Bazars. In contrast, the maximum average price per kilogram in the state from 2018 to 2022 was just under 29 rupees.

Extreme weather events seem to be at the center of the price hike. Heavy rains have jeopardized tomato crops across Andhra Pradesh, damaging the plants and flooding fields.

At the same time, consumers are reporting lower-quality product even at Rythu Bazars.

"We expect better produce at Rythu Bazars, but what's being sold is often bruised or half-ripened," one homemaker told The Times of India, accusing traders of sending better-looking produce to retail markets and leaving the scraps for Rythu Bazars.

Why is the price of tomatoes in India important?

Although extreme weather events have always existed, climate change has exacerbated the issue. Other regions have seen intense rainfall and increased produce prices as well. On the opposite side of the country, the city of Nashik saw a spike in tomato retail market prices, which nearly doubled in a matter of days.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

India is the world's second-largest exporter of tomatoes, with its top trade partners for tomato paste being the United States and Europe. As prices continue to rise and supplies dwindle, India is less likely to export tomatoes on the scale it currently does.

What's being done about the price of tomatoes in India?

While little can be done to prevent extreme weather from causing harsh conditions for crops, local officials are taking steps to reassure neighbors.

"We are closely monitoring the prices of veggies. Tomato prices are expected to stabilize soon," said a senior official with the agriculture marketing department. "We have taken measures to supply fine-quality tomatoes to the consumers at Rythu Bazars. Serious action will be initiated against the traders who are diverting the stocks to retailers."

In the meantime, Americans in particular can lessen their reliance on store-bought tomatoes with a bit of planning. Growing food at home is just one way we can help reduce demand for imported tomatoes.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.