Health supplement company Total Nutrition pulls products sold nationwide over possible salmonella exposure

Some customers may still have them at home without knowing a safety alert was issued later.

Total Nutrition has expanded its TNVitamins recall, marking the latest in a string of products the company has pulled in recent weeks over possible salmonella exposure.

Because the recalled products were offered nationwide on major retail platforms, some customers may still have them at home without knowing a safety alert was issued later.

What happened?

Fox 4 News reported that Total Nutrition, Inc. added two moringa items to its recall list: TNVitamins moringa capsules in a 0.04-ounce (1,200 mg) size and the company's 100% Organic Moringa Powder. The action was taken over contamination concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration notice identified the capsules as lot 2800, with an expiration date of February 2028. It lists the powder as lot 2782, expiring in May 2028.

According to the notice, the products were distributed nationwide through Amazon, Target, TikTok Shop, Walmart, and Total Nutrition's own website. Last month, the company also recalled two other moringa capsule products in 0.35-ounce (10,000 mg) doses over similar salmonella concerns, Fox 4 reported.

Why does it matter?

Salmonella can cause serious illness, especially in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms often include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, though in some cases the infection can become severe enough to require medical treatment.

Because these products were sold online through widely used platforms, and because they have long expiration dates, they could remain in homes for months before being used.

What can I do?

Anyone who purchased the recalled moringa capsules or powder should compare the lot numbers and expiration dates with the FDA notice and stop using any product that matches. Do not give those items to anyone else or try to resell them.

Refund information is available on Total Nutrition's website. People who have already consumed one of the recalled products and develop symptoms may need medical attention, particularly if those symptoms are severe or persistent.

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