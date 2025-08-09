Scientists discover incredible method to make use of sunflowers: 'An extremely cheap raw material'

"Our aim was to optimize the reuse."

Sun power is one of the most talked-about parts of our shift to a more sustainable future. But experts at the Institute of Biosciences at the University of São Paulo in Brazil are making a case for sunflowers.

Specifically, the team is using seed flour to enrich bread with proteins, fibers, and antioxidants, according to a research summary published by EurekAlert. Since the flour is a byproduct of sunflower oil production, it can be part of a circular process.

"Reusing this byproduct adds nutritional value to bread and reduces the environmental impact of the sunflower oil industry," biologist Leonardo Mendes de Souza Mesquita said. "In addition, sunflower seed flour is an extremely cheap raw material, which the oil industry sells just to avoid disposing of it as waste."

The expert authored a related article about the work.

The health perks can be plentiful, as the flour also contains fiber, iron, and calcium. Chlorogenic acid is an antioxidant, an anti-inflammatory, and has hypoglycemic effects, according to the research summary.

"Our aim was to optimize the reuse of sunflower seed flour considering its high protein and chlorogenic acid content," Mesquita said.

The researchers started by replacing up to 60% of wheat flour with seed powder substitute, testing how it impacts dough density. The resulting bread had nearly 30% protein, a threefold increase.

An additional perk is that turning the seed into flour is a chemical-free process. Food regulators have been removing additives such as dyes from the list of approved substances due to health concerns.

Researchers elsewhere are working to transform other waste streams into edibles. Experts at Michigan Technological University have developed a way to convert microbes that eat plastic waste into food, for example.

Wasted grub itself is a huge problem in the country. Feeding America reported that 92 billion pounds of it are trashed each year. That's 38% of all food going unsold and uneaten.

Worse yet, the nonprofit added that 47 million people face food insecurity, including one-fifth of children who "don't have enough food to grow up strong."

Bread packed with more nutrients can be a boon on multiple fronts. But the researchers have some tinkering to do before the additive is scalable.

After replacing 20% of the wheat flour with sunflower seed flour, the crust and crumbs became firmer, making denser breads. The team is experimenting with a liquid version, or sunflower seed extract, with promising results.

Success means benefits for human and environmental health, the report continued.

"It … covers the three pillars of the circular economy: economic, social, and environmental," Mesquita added.

