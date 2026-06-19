Tell diners their lobster was caught with ropeless gear to protect whales and they will pay $3 more, study finds

"They provide insight into how consumers might respond if ropeless technology were adopted."

A University of Maine study indicates that consumers may be willing to pay more for lobster caught with ropeless gear to protect whales. This could be an important sign for restaurants, seafood buyers, and fishing communities trying to balance conservation efforts with the cost of adopting new technology.

What happened?

Ropeless fishing technology has been discussed as a way to reduce the risk of whales becoming entangled in fishing lines, but the equipment can be expensive and difficult to implement at scale. But some of those added costs could be offset if restaurants and seafood sellers clearly explain the benefits to customers.

After consumers were informed about the gear, the study found that they "would pay an average of $3.42 more for a lobster roll," according to the National Fisherman.

"These findings do not suggest that Maine's lobster industry needs to change its current practices," Qiujie "Angie" Zheng, an associate professor of business analytics at UMaine's Maine Business School, said. "Rather, they provide insight into how consumers might respond if ropeless technology were adopted."

The study examined what would elicit a strong reaction from customers and found that animal-centered messaging was highly impactful.

But there is a question about how efficient ropeless gear actually is.

"If somebody gets tangled in ropeless gear and goes overboard, you're not going to get them back," Dustin Delano, a former lobsterman and executive director of the New England Fishermen's Stewardship Association, told National Fisherman. "For that to work, the accuracy would have to be a small fraction of a mile."

These concerns from lobstermen have drawn attention from government officials, as well. Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King have fought against federal efforts to make ropeless gear a significant part of conservation efforts around whales. In a letter to the National Marine Fisheries Service, the senators noted that the "unproven technology" could devastate the fishing industry.

Fishing families and seafood businesses are often asked to meet new environmental standards while still maintaining a viable livelihood. While ensuring worker safety is also paramount, if diners are willing to pay more for harvesting methods that are better for whales, that could be a first step toward a practical path for conservation and local jobs to coexist rather than compete.

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