Urban gardener shares simple method to grow popular fruit: 'I'll keep this in mind'

by Antonella Gina Fleitas
Photo Credit: TikTok

If you're dreaming of juicy, homegrown strawberries, one TikTok gardener has a tip you'll want to try.

The scoop

TikTok creator NZ Urban Gardener (@nz_urban_gardener) shared a quick video showing which plants can help your strawberries grow better, taste sweeter, and stay pest-free.

So what's the trick? Companion planting. That just means pairing your strawberries with plants that help each other out. 

According to the video, here are the top matches: lettuce and spinach (they actually boost each other's growth when planted together), borage or alyssum (these pretty flowers attract bees and butterflies to help pollinate your strawberry plants), and garlic and onions (their strong smell keeps pests away, so your berries stay safe).

How it's helping

Let's be real: Gardening can get expensive quickly. But this trick is totally free, saves space, and helps you get more out of the garden you already have. Plus, it makes your strawberry patch look extra cute with flowers and leafy greens mixed in.

And beyond the sweet reward of more berries, growing your own food helps cut down on waste and pollution from store-bought produce that's often wrapped in plastic and shipped across the country. That's without even counting how expensive food is nowadays and how good it feels to save a few pennies just by having your own food growing at home.

Bonus: Gardening has been shown to lower stress and help your mental health, and who doesn't want that?

What everyone's saying

The comments were full of excitement and even some happy accidents. One user said: "Perfect timing! I've planted out my strawberries and am starting spinach and borage seeds, so I'll keep this in mind." Another confessed something pretty funny: "I've done this without even meaning it."

So, why not give it a go? With a few simple pairings, you might be swimming in strawberries by summer.

