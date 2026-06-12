Most people avoid this stinging plant, but one quick boil turns it into a wild spring green

"One of the best wild edible plants is a plant most people are scared to touch."

Stinging nettle is often treated as a plant people should avoid.

Foragers, though, know that after a spell in boiling water, the prickly plant can become a worthwhile spring green.

What's happening?

A TikTok from creator Year of Plenty Foraging (@yearofplenty.foraging) urged viewers to reconsider nettles.

"One of the best wild edible plants is a plant most people are scared to touch," the creator said.

That reaction comes from the plant's texture: its fine hairs can irritate skin if they are brushed the wrong way.

As the creator explained, "All these tiny needle-like hairs on these nettles, that's what people remember."

The creator said cooking changes that.

"When you blanch or boil the nettles, the stingers go away," they observed, leaving behind "one of the best wild edible greens of spring."

Why does it matter?

A plant many people dismiss as a backyard nuisance can become food with a little knowledge and careful preparation. The creator highlighted more than one way to use it.

Fresh nettles can go "almost anywhere you would use spinach," they said, while dried, crumbled leaves can be kept for "wild seasoning and tea."

Some viewers asked practical questions, including, "How do you pick them without getting stung?"

Others were quick to praise the flavor.

One commenter wrote, "I agree, it's even better than spinach, and I love spinach!"

What can I do?

Start small. Look for a trusted local guide, compare multiple identification features, and harvest only when you are fully confident about what you have found. Also, remember to wash the plants thoroughly, especially if found in roadside areas or places with heavy animal traffic.

"So guys, don't let this thing scare you off," the creator said. "This plant right here has fed people for thousands of years."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.