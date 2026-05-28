Nationwide recall issued for matcha, milk tea, and latte powders over salmonella risk

The recall covers several powdered beverage mixes distributed to cafés, restaurants, and individual customers.

A nationwide recall is putting a spotlight on specialty café drinks after federal health officials warned that some powders may be contaminated with salmonella.

While no illnesses had been reported when the recall was announced, the warning covers a broad range of beverage products shipped to businesses and consumers in multiple states.

SKS Copack announced the recall, and the Food and Drug Administration published it Saturday.

The action covers several powdered beverage mixes distributed to cafés, restaurants, and individual customers.

According to Newsweek, the issue is linked to contaminated nonfat dry milk powder supplied to the manufacturer. Only products with specific lot codes listed in the recall are affected, and those codes can be found on the packaging.

The recalled items were distributed in 25 states and include specialty drink bases sold under several brand names.

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That includes powders used in drinks that are generally shelf-stable and low-risk but can harbor dangerous bacteria if even one ingredient in the supply chain is compromised.

Salmonella causes salmonellosis, one of the most common types of food poisoning in the United States.

People can become infected after consuming contaminated food or drinks, and symptoms often begin within 12 to 72 hours.

While many healthy people recover within a few days, infections can become severe. Certain groups are at higher risk of serious complications and hospitalization.

Households and small businesses may need to pull inventory or discard products, and consumers could unknowingly have a recalled product in a pantry at home.

If you have one of the recalled beverage powders, do not use it. Check the lot code on the package and compare it with the FDA recall notice. If it matches, throw the product away or return it for a refund.

If you serve drinks professionally, check back stock, storage bins, and bulk containers that may no longer be in the original packaging. Businesses should stop using affected products immediately and make sure staff members know which items are involved.

Anyone who may have consumed one of the recalled powders should watch for symptoms of salmonella infection. A product may look and smell normal and still be contaminated.

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