Innovative company unveils new product that could upend the food industry — here's what's happening

Many studies have shown that people would eat more plant-based food if all the price points matched up. Bunge is trying to address these challenges in the plant-based protein industry.

The company recently announced a new line of soy protein concentrates at IFFA that are set to launch in the fall.

The soy protein concentrates will be 70% protein and offered in both powdered and textured formats, allowing for a range of use in restaurants and home kitchens.

These concentrates will be produced in Bunge's new facility in Morristown, Indiana. This facility is the result of a $550 million investment that will help provide notable scale to its operation, helping Bunge to bring the price points down considerably.

This facility is also expected to help enhance partnerships with local farmers who are invested in regenerative agriculture, furthering the company's efforts to reduce its environmental impact and improve sustainability in the food industry.

"A lot of them in the plant-based meat world are trying to make sure that they can achieve price parity between alt-meat products and animal meat products. By giving them an affordable product, they are able to hit that price parity and grow their business much more profitably," Mark Stavro, Bunge director of marketing for global emulsifiers and proteins, said at IFFA.

The global food system is responsible for one-third of the world's heat-trapping gas emissions. Production uses 70% of the world's fresh water, causes 80% of the world's pollution in rivers and lakes, and uses up 75% of the planet's land.

While there are claims that eating meat can be sustainable if the animals are raised free-range or if it's an organic product, the truth is that even the lowest-impact meat is eight times as damaging as the highest-impact plant.

While a 100% vegan diet may not be attainable for every person, reducing meat intake can make a big impact on your personal carbon footprint. Vegans produce 75% less polluting gases than people who eat meat.

If the plant-based protein industry is able to match the meat and dairy industry's prices, we will surely see a shift in consumer behavior toward plant-based options.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



