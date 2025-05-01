  • Food Food

Farmers sound the alarm as wildfires devastate crops and send food prices soaring: 'Likely to continue for some time'

by Nicole Westhoff
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

South Korea's inflation rate held steady at 2% in March, yet worsening environmental challenges put new pressures on food prices, Chosun Biz reported. As climate-driven disasters such as wildfires disrupt agriculture, policymakers are keeping a close eye on the economic ripple effects.

What's happening?

Driven by the severe environmental impacts, food prices in South Korea surged. And while overall inflation remained steady for two consecutive months, prices of agricultural products jumped significantly.

Wildfires in 11 regions of Gyeongbuk destroyed 1,490 hectares (3,681 acres) of orchards and 56 hectares (138 acres) of other crops. These are major production areas for apples, plums, cabbage, garlic, and red chili peppers.

The Korean Price Association said, "the upward trend in prices due to unstable supply is likely to continue for some time."

Private universities raised tuition fees, and many expect a rise in restaurant prices, leaving many residents uneasy. Kim Min-a — a citizen who works in Jung-gu, Seoul — said: "With the costs of lunch, coffee, and delivery all rising, there's been a trend of people bringing packed lunches to work."

Why is wildfire damage to agriculture important?

The environmental toll from wildfires and extreme weather doesn't just damage farmland. It directly impacts communities across South Korea and around the world. Grocery store shelves reflect the scarcity of crops with rising prices. And for many households, the higher cost of essentials like produce becomes an everyday burden.

Beyond individual grocery bills, broader economic strain spreads to other areas — restaurant costs rise and, in the case of South Korea, university tuition fees increase. South Korea's wildfires are a stark reminder that environmental damage isn't isolated — it affects every part of community life.

What's being done about it?

So far, officials have not launched any programs or emergency relief actions in the affected region of South Korea. However, they are monitoring prices closely to respond if needed, while existing fuel subsidies help inflation stay low overall.

While large-scale solutions require policy changes and government action, individuals can also play a role. Reducing food waste at home, choosing locally grown foods, shopping smarter at grocery stores, and supporting farmers impacted by environmental disasters can help ease the strain.

