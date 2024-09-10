Home cook shares delicious use for slightly soured milk: 'I never knew this'

By repurposing sour milk, you're also keeping food out of landfills.

We've all been there: You open the fridge, grab the milk, and realize it's gone sour.

Before you pour it down the drain, consider this tasty way to save money and reduce food waste: Transform that slightly off milk into deliciously fluffy pancakes.

The scoop

Zero-waste home cook Kathryn Kellogg (@going.zero.waste) shared this genius hack on Instagram, demonstrating how to use sour milk as a secret ingredient for extra-fluffy flapjacks.

"Sour milk is actually perfectly fine to use. It's just a little sour, and it works great as a buttermilk alternative," Kellogg explains in her video.

Kellogg offers a simple solution for those who don't have sour milk on hand: "You can also add a tablespoon of lemon juice to [milk] to create it yourself."

Ready to try it out? Here's Kellogg's quick and easy recipe for sour milk pancakes:

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 tablespoons sugar

Pinch of salt

1 cup sour milk

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons oil

Instructions:

Mix dry ingredients

Mix wet ingredients

"Combine them together just until combined! Don't over-beat it!"

There's a difference between sour and spoiled milk, according to Kellogg. This hack works for milk that's just starting to turn. If it smells funky or looks curdled, it's best to compost it instead.

How it's helping

You can whip up a delicious breakfast instead of wasting money by tossing out milk that's past its prime. Kellogg's recipe works with dairy milk as well as plant-based alternatives such as almond or soy milk.

By repurposing sour milk, you're also keeping food out of landfills, where it breaks down over centuries and contributes to harmful methane pollution. Every small action to reduce food waste makes a big difference for our environment.

What everyone's saying

Instagram users love this resourceful hack.

"My gran used to make pancakes with sour milk!" one commenter reminisced. "They were extra delish."

"If you make your own Greek yogurt, the extra whey is perfect for pancakes too," another said.

Some were surprised by the tip, with one user acknowledging, "I never knew this lol.. but your tips never fail."

We can all help build a more sustainable future by embracing simple food hacks such as this one. Plus, who doesn't love turning potential food waste into a delicious, money-saving breakfast? It's just one more way we can help ourselves while helping the planet.

