FDA issues urgent recall on thousands of cheese products sold in dozens of states: 'May cause ... adverse health consequences'

Health officials said the fragments may cause dental damage or other injuries

You might want to check your fridge — hundreds of thousands of cases of shredded cheese sold across the country have been recalled due to contamination concerns.

What's happening?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Great Lakes Cheese Co. recalled more than 260,000 cases of shredded cheese because they may contain metal fragments, according to AP News.

The recall includes various cheese types sold in stores like Target, Aldi, and Walmart.

Per the FDA website, the recall has a Class II classification, which means the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

Health officials said metal fragments may cause dental damage or other injuries to the mouth or intestines if ingested.

AP News reported that the shredded cheese was sold in 31 states and Puerto Rico.





Why is the link between food recalls and packaging important?

According to Delish, the FDA issued 241 food and beverage recalls in 2024 — an 8% increase from the year before. Additionally, the number of people who fell ill or died from food contamination doubled.

A major concern surrounding food production and packaging is the use of plastic. Per CNN, plastic packaging can shed microplastics and nanoplastics when you unwrap cheese or open the caps on bottles. Microplastics are tiny particles that have a large impact.

According to Stanford researchers, about 10 million to 40 million metric tons of microplastics are released into the environment annually. Studies have linked microplastics exposure to cancer, heart attacks, and a variety of other health issues in humans and animals.

What's being done about food packaging?

Researchers continue to study the damaging impacts of plastic packaging. Moving away from plastic in food production would likely reduce the risk of accidents that lead to food contamination.

While the United Nations failed to solidify a treaty for plastic production and waste in 2025, global leaders in food and packaging later signed the 2030 Plastic Agenda for Business. The companies involved represent 20% of global plastic packaging.

Meanwhile, you can reduce your exposure to plastic in food by making simple changes at home. Consumer Reports recommended that consumers avoid plastic food containers and replace them with more sustainable options, such as glass or silicone.

