Farmers devastated after catastrophic event wipes out 95% of key crop: 'This has been happening for the last 10 or 12 years'

These losses hurt farmers' livelihoods and increase food prices.

by Leslie Sattler
Recent frost events have hurt Serbia's fruit sector, particularly apricots, with damage reaching up to 95% in certain regions, reported Fresh Plaza.

What's happening?

Morning frosts have hit Serbian fruit production hard, mainly affecting early stone fruit varieties.

In the Čačak region, experts from the Institute of Fruit Growing report that 95% of apricot crops have been destroyed.

The damage varies by location, with Vojvodina experiencing more than 90% loss in lowland areas, while areas near Belgrade show 40-50% damage.

Cherries and pears have also suffered, with a complete damage assessment expected by the end of April.

Why is frost damage to fruit crops concerning?

When fruit crops fail on this scale, local farmers face severe financial strain while market prices rise because of scarcity.

The problem isn't limited to this season — fruit growing accounts for nearly 18% of Serbia's total plant production value.

The sector has already seen a 12.1% decline compared to last year. Shifts in our climate have created a dangerous pattern, as Professor Zoran Keserović from the Faculty of Agriculture in Novi Sad explained to Fresh Plaza: "This has been happening for the last 10 or 12 years."

Earlier warm weather in January and February accelerates bud development, making plants more vulnerable when late frosts arrive.

What's being done about frost protection?

Some Serbian producers have implemented protective measures against frost damage. "There are those who used a 'frostbuster' and thus injected warm air into the orchard," explained Professor Keserović.

Traditional methods, such as sprinkler systems, face limitations due to water requirements and costs, especially for crops grown at higher altitudes.

Agricultural experts are calling for government incentives, specifically for frost protection technologies, to help farmers adapt to changing climate patterns.

For small-scale growers, covering sensitive plants on frost-warning nights and selecting more frost-resistant plant varieties can reduce losses.

Community-based early warning systems for frost events are also proving helpful in giving farmers time to implement protective measures before temperatures drop to damaging levels.

