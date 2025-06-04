Scientists make incredible proposal to utilize ancient 'sea-rice' food source: 'We need to start thinking about that now'

A Dutch environmentalist has a bold proposal to turn an ominous environmental trend, rising sea levels, into an opportunity.

Marieke van Katwijk of Radboud University argues for using the sea-landscapes of the future to jumpstart grain production in a piece in the scientific journal Ambio.

As rising sea levels threaten coastal regions around the world, seawater will inevitably start to impact local landscapes. While Van Katwijk says we can postpone the inevitable, looking to the ancient ways of a group of Mexican indigenous people is worth considering.

Van Katwijk noted the Seri have used the seeds for bread for centuries in a press release on the study.

"In some places around the world, the natural production of seagrass seed is already comparable to the yield of rice," Van Katwijk revealed.

In the study, Van Katwijk revealed that bread from seawater seeds was examined in the 1970s by American scientists. A group from the University of Arizona baked their own loaf of bread after using coarsely ground flour courtesy of the Seri.

"I have read that it tastes good, a bit like rye, and that the nutritional values are excellent," Van Katwijk said.

Another bonus of seagrass cultivation is its planet-friendly qualities. Chemicals like fertilizers and pesticides aren't needed. That not only saves growers money but also avoids environmental toll and health concerns in the form of damaging runoff.

A further benefit, per Van Katwijk, is that it produces no carbon pollution, stores carbon in the soil, and even purifies the water. The researcher asserts that it can be a positive for biodiversity in certain ways, like protecting shellfish from pathogens.

Van Katwijk's idea to use the sea for food production joins other intriguing mariculture efforts. One team of researchers is looking at sea lettuce as a potential protein source that could even be made into a burger.

Seaweed is already a popular snack in different parts of the world, which is why there are efforts to make it more resilient. For those of us with sensitive palates, there are initiatives to remove the fishy taste while boosting its protein through fermentation.

Van Katwijk said that "sea-rice" could potentially account for 3-7% of global rice production in the study. It's easy to see that upside, especially when you're talking about coastal areas that can no longer support traditional agriculture.

That being said, there are no fewer than six major challenges for larger-scale production, which Van Katwijk outlined. These include gaps in breeding technology, possible seed contamination, attaining health regulation compliance, and the ever-shifting challenge of finding the right habitats.

Van Katwijk is undeterred by these hurdles and thinks the time is now.

"The Netherlands is ideally suited to take seagrass cultivation seriously, thanks to our expertise in coastal engineering and seed breeding," Van Katwijk explained.

The scientist asked rhetorically of the long road to making seagrass mainstream: "How are we going to shape such a new investment model and the regulations?"

Van Katwijk's belief is "we need to start thinking about that now."

