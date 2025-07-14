Experts issue warning about US policy change that could make seafood more dangerous: 'A significant escalation'

An executive order threatens to deregulate the U.S. seafood industry and make it less sustainable.

A new study into this policy reveals that it would halt decades of environmental protections and scientific advancements.

What's happening?

Researchers published a study in the journal Marine Policy about the U.S. government's increased efforts to deregulate the nation's seafood sector.

The executive order asserts that the seafood industry is overregulated, placing American seafood markets at an unfair disadvantage due to excessive regulatory burdens.

In their paper critiquing the executive order, the researchers described how dismantling federal regulatory frameworks "under the guise of promoting domestic industry" would "jeopardize the ecological, economic, and food security benefits of a resilient seafood system, putting America last not first."

They also explained how this type of disruptive government action would be "a significant escalation in undoing federal regulatory frameworks, weakening scientific authority, and deemphasizing aquaculture development."

Why are seafood regulations important?

Using past seafood studies for comparison, the researchers criticized the executive order for not being science informed, harming the environment and industry workers, and failing to provide effective management.

They referenced funding cuts to federal agencies that oversee aquaculture and a lack of funding to successfully increase America's competitiveness in the global seafood industry. With widespread cuts to climate-related research, it may not be possible to adequately monitor marine species and predict emerging issues.

Meanwhile, their research highlights inconsistencies in data regarding how seafood is sourced. Scaling back seafood industry regulations could create new opportunities for illegal and unreported products to enter the U.S. market, thereby raising concerns about labor and quality.

What's being done to ensure seafood is sustainable?

Conservation groups have been working worldwide to prevent overfishing and support sustainable fish populations. For example, the Marine Conservation Society published information about various fish species to urge consumers to be mindful of their seafood choices.

Other groups have been addressing invasive species that threaten marine ecosystems and encouraging people to consume these species as a means of population control.

If you enjoy eating seafood, opt for fish species that are high in nutrients and have a low environmental impact. Be aware of the source of your seafood and choose sustainable options when grocery shopping and dining out.

You can also discuss seafood sustainability with people you know and vote for pro-climate candidates who will fight for the necessary protections in the seafood industry.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.