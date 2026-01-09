Shopper slams grocery store after searching bin outside their property: 'That is diabolical'

One shopper stumbled upon a pair of dumpsters containing a treasure trove of edible food that appeared to have been discarded solely because it was Christmas-themed.

What's happening?

Dumpster-diving expert and TikToker GlamourDDive (@glamourddive) happened to find two dumpsters outside their local grocery chain overflowing with unopened food packages that had not yet expired.

The only obvious problem with the food was that it was marketed for the holidays.

From dozens of bags of stuffing mix to undamaged packs of cookies, the dumpster diver found plenty of food that appeared safe to eat.

With a simple, light cleaning, the food could be ready for use by nearby food pantries.

"That is diabolical," one commenter replied.

Why is food waste concerning?

According to a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, between 30% and 40% of the country's food supply is wasted.

In 2010 alone, around 133 billion pounds of edible food were thrown away.

Not only does food loss contribute to billions of dollars in losses for consumers and grocers, but it also exacerbates food insecurity for hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

A joint study by organizations such as the UN and UNICEF found that up to 8.2% of the world's population experienced some degree of food insecurity in 2024.

While that percentage marked an ongoing decline in recent years, it still indicated that between 638 and 720 million people endured food insecurity.

Are grocery stores doing anything about food waste?

In a recent study by the University of Florida, researchers sought to identify effective solutions for grocery stores to address expiring food.

One approach they suggested was to revamp product displays and implement aggressive pricing strategies.

"It's rare to find solutions that benefit both business and the environment, but this appears to be one of them," said Amy Pan, associate professor at the UF Warrington College of Business and co-author of the study.

"Our findings highlight that strategically selling older products alongside fresh ones can simultaneously boost profits and minimize waste by leveraging the right product display, discounting rate and discount time," Pan added.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Not everyone is comfortable with dumpster diving, but that doesn't mean you can't help reduce food waste in grocery stores.

While shopping for groceries, you can select items nearing their expiration dates, especially if you know you'll be using them before they expire.

With certain foods, expiration or sell-by dates are more about optimal flavor than about safety.

Often, dry and canned foods are perfectly safe to eat for a period of time after they have "expired" — just check for signs of spoilage, mold, or damage before consuming them.

As another commenter pointed out, once an item has expired, there are still plenty of options other than sending it to a landfill.

"France passed a law forcing grocery stores to donate what they would toss. The U.S. [needs] to do the same. With the amount of people living in hunger, this is inexcusable," they wrote.

