Gardener shares simple tips for growing popular produce items: 'I do the same thing'

Growing your own food can be equally fulfilling and frustrating, as delicate herbs can be quite finicky. A few days of strange weather, and your once-thriving plant might lose its vitality.

Instead of removing the plant entirely or giving up on your harvest, you can do a few things to save your herbs.

The scoop

Nicole Johnsey Burke of Gardenary shared her expert advice on how to save your chives in a recent video.

"If your chives are looking a little sad this summer, all you gotta do is give them the ponytail chop," Burke said. "Grab your chives just like they are a ponytail in your hair, get your pruners, and you're just going to simply cut right across the [base of] the chives. Your chives are going to grow back and look a lot more perky."

After the influencer chopped her chives, you could see a few inches at the base of the chive plant remaining in the planter, and they looked stronger and more taut than before the chop. While the harvested chives may look a little softer, she assured her audience that they are still edible and can be frozen for future use if the harvest is too much to eat while fresh.

How it's helping

The influencer's suggestion is a simple and easy tip for beginners and expert gardeners alike. This will aid them in getting the most out of their planter and their time gardening during the summer.

Easy tips like these also encourage beginner gardeners to keep pursuing growing their own food, which only benefits the gardeners' overall physical and mental health. Gardening is linked to getting more vitamin D, eating more fiber, and reduced stress.

Gardening is an incredible benefit to many right now as grocery bills are skyrocketing, and this can greatly reduce spending.

Growing your own food also cuts down on global food miles drastically. Shipping food accounts for nearly 20% of all global food emissions and creates 3 billion metric tons of CO2 yearly, according to a study published in the journal Nature Food.

What everyone's saying

"I do the same thing … just before they bloom. My wife and I love [to cut] fresh herbs and veggies!" one commenter wrote.

"Thanks for the tip!" another user commented.

