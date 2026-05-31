More than 300 sickened after Salmonella outbreak confirmed at New York correctional facility

More than 300 people at the Broome County Correctional Facility in New York became sick after an outbreak that officials initially suspected was norovirus.

Health authorities now say testing shows the illness spreading through the jail is actually Salmonella, a foodborne bacterial infection.

What happened?

According to an article by Food Safety News, a joint statement issued May 27 by the Broome County Health Department and Sheriff's Office said the outbreak at the jail was identified as Salmonella after "multiple test results" came back.

Inmates began reporting symptoms to medical staff on May 25. More than 140 people were evaluated for similar issues over the next 24 hours, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Since then, the total number of people affected has climbed above 300.

The health department initially believed norovirus was the cause. But follow-up testing showed the illness was linked to Salmonella, which is most often associated with contaminated food.

The correctional facility is working with county and state health officials and Trinity Services Group to investigate possible sources of contamination.

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Why does it matter?

A Salmonella outbreak in a correctional facility can spread quickly in close quarters, where large numbers of people often eat the same meals.

The risk is especially serious for older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

High-risk patients at the facility, including older adults and people with weakened immune systems, will receive antibiotics as needed under guidance from the health department and the facility's medical provider.

What's being done?

Officials said the facility and public health agencies are actively working to determine how the contamination occurred. The investigation includes the county health department, the state health department, and Trinity Services Group, the facility's food service provider.

The health department conducted a full kitchen inspection on May 26 after complaints of illness and reported no major violations involving the facility, equipment, or food preparation areas.

Meal samples from the correctional facility are kept wrapped and refrigerated in case contamination is suspected.

In the joint statement, officials said "multiple test results" confirmed Salmonella and noted that saved meal samples are kept for five days to review any "possible contamination."

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