Farmers scramble as price spikes threaten iconic national beverage: 'We're concerned about whether we can even procure the necessary amount of ingredients'

Sake brewers in Japan are struggling to get their hands on the ingredients needed to make the famous rice wine as farmers focus on rice varieties that are unsuitable for brewing.

What's happening?

Prices have surged for rice varieties that are used for cooking and eating, which is leading farmers to focus more on those and less on the alcohol-producing ones.

The Asahi Shimbun reported on this trend, explaining that the shift makes it difficult for sake brewers to get the ingredients they need. Some are even considering suspending or reducing production.

"We're concerned about whether we can even procure the necessary amount of ingredients, given the reduction in paddies growing sake rice," a representative from major brewer Kizakura Co. told the publication.

Why is the sake rice shortage concerning?

According to Sake School of America, the drink is more about heritage and cultural tradition than alcohol. Deemed the "most important drink in Japan," sake goes back to ancient traditions and is still used in rites of passage, celebrations of milestones, and ceremonies.

Sake on Air reported that abnormal weather tied to an overheating planet affects the sake industry in a number of ways. For instance, floods damaged breweries in Hiroshima in 2018 and 2021, and typhoons and heavy rains have impacted rice production.

Meanwhile, other rice varieties soared to record prices in 2024, in part because of the effects of rising global temperatures. Worsening weather in many parts of the globe has also contributed to price spikes for crops such as olives, tomatoes, and cocoa in recent years.

What's being done to secure our food supply?

The Japanese government is offering financial assistance to help sake breweries stay afloat, The Asahi Shimbun reported.

Meanwhile, scientists are developing crops that are more resistant to severe weather, such as high heat and drought.

For example, researchers at McGill University in Montreal are working on creating new potato varieties that will be more resilient to disease and extreme weather.

Plus, a Japanese team found that getting plants "drunk" on ethanol can help them withstand drought conditions.

