Signs of rodent infestation at Angel Stadium shut down concession stand

"After receiving guidance from the health department, we acted promptly."

In April, a concession stand at Angel Stadium in Anaheim was shut down after health inspectors reportedly discovered signs of a rodent infestation, according to KTLA, turning a routine ballpark snack stop into a major food safety concern.

The affected location was in Section 432, and the shutdown brought extra attention to food safety at one of the most iconic venues in Southern California.

What happened?

According to KTLA, Orange County Public Health Services reported finding rodent droppings in five different places. The stand stayed closed until the problem was corrected.

At the time, KTLA cited a team statement saying the Angels take pride in the cleanliness of their nearly 160 concession locations and expect the issue to be resolved so it can reopen before the upcoming homestand.

County inspection reports also showed the stadium stand was not the only temporary closure; several other Orange County restaurants and businesses were also shut down because of rodent or cockroach infestations.

Why does it matter?

Food service inspections are one of the main ways local governments help prevent illness before it spreads. When inspectors find rodent droppings, it raises concerns about contamination on surfaces, near food, or in storage areas.

These types of risks have also occurred at other major chain restaurants, such as one Starbucks in a popular transportation hub in Boston.

What's being done?

A week after the closure, the concession stand was allowed to reopen. According to the California Post, in the reinspection report, Orange County Public Health Services officials wrote that the facility had been "cleaned and sanitized" and there was no visible vermin activity.

In situations like this, that may include deep cleaning, sealing entry points, removing contaminated materials, implementing pest-control measures, and then undergoing a reinspection. According to the post, team officials said, "After receiving guidance from the health department, we acted promptly with our concession partner to resolve the issue at the single stand and expect it to pass inspection and reopen in time for the upcoming homestand."

The Angel Stadium closure is a small but visible reminder that much of this critical public health oversight happens behind the scenes.

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