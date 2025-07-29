Prices soar as globally beloved fruit becomes harder to grow — here's what's happening

Shrinking coconut crop yields in Vietnam have led to staggering price increases, according to VN Express International.

What's happening?

As of 2023, Vietnam was one of the top exporters of coconuts, per the World Integrated Trade Solution. However, they're struggling to meet growing global demand.

With farms selling most of their crops to international markets, the domestic cost of coconuts in Vietnam has gone up, according to a release by the Vietnam Coconut Association, reported by the Express.

In 2022, a dozen coconuts cost about VND31,667 (USD 1.21). Now, they cost six times as much.

The changing climate is at the root of the issue. Vietnamese farmers, the majority of whom let their trees grow naturally, are suffering from longer droughts and pests.

Why is the rising cost of coconuts important?

The rising cost of coconuts reflects a global trend. As the planet warms, extreme weather becomes more likely, throwing nature out of balance. This makes it harder to grow food, as plants struggle to adapt to rapid environmental changes.

For example, vegetable prices in Kolkata, India, have soared as intense heat damages sensitive plants. This aligns with the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization report, which showed rising global prices for sugar, vegetable oil, cereal, and other commodities.

As mentioned earlier, pests are also connected to this. While the effects of the warming climate differ from species to species, a study published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine concludes that warmer global temperatures will make it easier for many invasive pests to spread, further damaging crops.

What's being done about it?

Pollution from human activity has warmed the atmosphere, resulting in such dramatic changes.

To adapt, Vietnamese coconut manufacturers are opening new processing facilities and investing in modern tech, per the Express.

On an individual level, you can spend less at the grocery store by exploring apps like Flashfood and Martie.

