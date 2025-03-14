Home cook shares genius hack for making the most out of your yogurt: 'This is so smart'

A TikTok user shared a delicious and easy hack for making the most out of every bit of your Greek yogurt pots. This will protect the environment and give you a healthy treat!

The scoop

TikTok user Mia (@bitesbymia) shared a yummy and efficient way to use up leftover Greek yogurt and the container. It only takes a few ingredients.

#healthybreakfast #healthylifehack ♬ the bakery - Ophelia Wilde @bitesbymia life hack asf!!! recipe: makes 2-3 servings - about 1/2 cup greek yogurt, or however much is left in your container - 1 cup oatmeal, I used @bobsredmill protein oatmeal for even more protein - 2 scoops your favorite protein powder, mine is @drinkorgain vanilla - 1 cup oat milk or any milk just add all the ingredients to your tub and combine. put the lid on and refrigerate for 6-8 hours or overnight. add your favorite toppings/add ins! in this video I add chopped strawberries, almond butter, and hemp seeds. enjoy 😛 #healthyrecipe

The recipe calls for about half a cup of Greek yogurt, although the goal is to use whatever is left over in the actual container.

From there, add one cup of any oatmeal mix you like, two scoops of your favorite protein powder, and ideally one cup of oat milk, though as with the other ingredients, you can use any milk you like. The recipe can easily be customized to your preferences.

"Just add all the ingredients to your tub and combine," the post reads. "Put the lid on and refrigerate for 6-8 hours or overnight. Add your favourite toppings/add ins! In this video I add chopped strawberries, almond butter, and hemp seeds. Enjoy."

How it's helping

This hack is not only an efficient way of reusing your Greek yogurt containers, as opposed to throwing them away, but it's also healthy! Greek yogurt is rich in protein, calcium, and many other nutrients, and being able to easily add ingredients lets you customize it to fit your diet and preferences.

Keeping used containers out of landfills and reusing them also keeps the environment clean! In general, knowing how to reduce food waste and reuse your leftovers can save you money, and investing in healthier food options will improve your well-being in the long term!

What everyone's saying

Most commenters found the hack to be a smart, easy, and tasty way to help keep both themselves and the environment healthy.

"This is so smart," one user said.

"I must say, you're truly genius in your service, God bless you," another TikToker commented.

