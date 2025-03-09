Friends share brilliant hack to get the most out of butter: 'How am I just hearing about this?'

"Grandmother taught me this because she lived through the Great Depression."

Say goodbye to the days of spraying pans with cooking oils. TikToker Somer Evans (@somersavesyou) has a hack that maximizes your butter, saves your money, and helps the planet too.

The scoop

Somer kicks off the video by noting that she's staying with friends in Alabama and that her buddy "just gave [her] the best cooking hack for a frugal life."

Her friend takes over from there, sharing an extremely easy way to find a second life for your butter. All you do is take your empty butter wrappers and store them in a lidded jar or a sealed plastic bag.

When you're ready to bake, you can use the whole wrapper — or even just cut off a piece of it — then rub it over your pan. Somer's friend explains that the wrappers are "the perfect way to grease your pan before you use it, so that you don't have to get that bad old cooking spray."

Not typically using cooking spray? This method can replace a pad of butter too. Either way, you'll save some money.

Somer's reaction to the hack is probably best reflected by the video's title: "How am I just hearing about this??"

How it's helping

This hack is just another clever way to do more with leftovers. Food waste is an enormous problem in America, with a third of all food — or 80 million tons of it — headed to the trash, per ReFED.

The "wrapper method" also saves consumers money by delaying that purchase of a spray cooking oil or other greasing product.

Some cooking oil sprays contain propellants like nitric oxide and even more problematic ingredients, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), as the Food Network explained. CFCs used in aerosols are bad for the planet, and consumers should make sure to avoid them when they can.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers loved this hack, and many already using it credited one member of the family in particular for passing it along.

"Grandmother taught me this because she lived through the Great Depression," a viewer shared. "Good wisdom."

One viewer added that their grandma "used them to wipe over bread fresh out of the oven."

"As a baker I'm disappointed I never thought of this," another user admitted.

Yet another user was wary of missing out on future hacks: "That's it! TikTok can't leave because I am learning too much!"

