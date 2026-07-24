In Hawai'i, to-go containers are about to work like library books: free, washable, and returnable

"By the end of these challenging discussions the consensus was, 'Yes, reuse is better than inaction.'"

Takeout cups and clamshell containers usually have a very short life: They hold a meal, get tossed in the trash, and then end up in a landfill.

In Hilo, Hawaiʻi, however, that routine could soon look very different.

Later this year, residents ordering food to go may be able to borrow stainless-steel containers much like they would check out a library book — free to use, so long as they return them.

What's happening?

According to Honolulu Civil Beat, Hilo plans to introduce Hoʻi, a reusable takeout-container program meant to curb single-use trash.

The idea gained urgency after the South Hilo landfill shut down in 2019, and waste then had to be moved to another part of the island.

Another factor is Bill 83, a Hawaiʻi County measure that takes effect in December and prohibits single-use plastic serviceware. Once it is in force, takeout customers will be offered compostable items or reusable options instead.

The name Hoʻi comes from the Hawaiian word for "to return."

Using the system, customers will be able to access washable containers with a tap on their phones, drop them in designated return bins afterward, and face a $15 charge only if they decide not to return one.

Some restaurant owners say the change is needed.

According to Honolulu Civil Beat, Bethany Letoto, co-owner of Kalo and Cream, said her shop turned to inexpensive plastic when compostable cups could not hold up in hot conditions: "We do what makes sense financially, which is to buy the cheapest possible plastic cup we can get off the internet."

Why does it matter?

For Hawaiʻi Island, trash capacity is tight, and Hilo also contends with an estimated 15 to 20 tons of plastic marine debris that washes in each year. Cutting back on disposable takeout packaging could reduce strain in both areas.

The Hoʻi rollout is also a test of whether a reuse system can function across an entire community, not just in a few sustainability-focused businesses.

According to Honolulu Civil Beat, Daniel Girvan, director of the Hawaiʻi County Department of Environmental Management, said, "If Ho'i proves successful in Hilo, we see potential for replicating it in other parts of the county, especially in dense commercial areas."

Restaurants are also weighing the economics. Compostable serviceware may cost more, and reusable containers could become a more workable option if enough people take part and bring them back.

What's being done?

A partnership of Zero Waste Hawaiʻi Island, Hawaiʻi County, University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant, and the nonprofit Perpetual has lined up $3.7 million in startup support for Hoʻi. The funds have gone toward equipment and logistics, including an industrial dishwasher, vans, return bins, and an initial stock of serviceware.

Organizers also say community input influenced the program from the start.

Kuʻulei Keawekane, who works in outreach and as a cultural adviser for Zero Waste Hawaiʻi Island, said some early discussions reflected doubts about adding sturdier containers, per Honolulu Civil Beat. However, he added that, "By the end of these challenging discussions the consensus was, 'Yes, reuse is better than inaction.'"

Officials in county government are presenting Hoʻi as one tool for businesses preparing for the coming plastic-serviceware ban.

Mayor Kimo Alameda said, "Through careful implementation and community partnerships, we are hopeful that this program can demonstrate environmental and economic benefits," per Honolulu Civil Beat.

Questions remain, such as what the county will do with compostable products. Even so, backers believe the effort could help shift local habits over time.

As juice business owner Kwai-Chang Publico put it, according to Honolulu Civil Beat, "But it has to be done. We have to be the ones to step up and make this change if we expect to have any kind of normalcy later on for the next generations."

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