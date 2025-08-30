Gardener shares incredible hack using common kitchen scraps: 'It certainly works'

Don't toss those kitchen scraps just yet! A TikTok video from Vic (@gardengrowing) showed how a leftover celery base could sprout fresh stalks, offering gardeners a low-cost way to expand their harvest without buying new seeds or plants.

The clip sparked interest from viewers who were surprised to see celery grown this way.

The scoop

In the clip, Vic demonstrated how the bottom of a celery bunch could be trimmed and placed in a shallow dish with water near sunlight.

After new shoots appeared, they transferred the plant to soil, where it continued to grow. This method works with other vegetables. According to the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, this can be done with green onions, bok choy, romaine lettuce, and tomatoes.

Before regrowing produce from kitchen scraps to save money, it's important to consider which vegetables actually help in cutting costs.

The Guardian shared that consumers can save money by figuring out which type of produce they usually buy and could successfully grow at home. On top of that, DIY compost is a smart investment that creates nutrient-rich soil to help a home garden thrive.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

As one commenter put it, "Great tip, I've never done that with celery before."

How it's helping

This hack could help households stretch their budget by turning scraps into starter plants, eventually reducing trips to the store. Homegrown produce also tends to taste better, as it's harvested at peak ripeness, per The National Allotment Society.

Growing food at home benefits the planet by cutting transportation-related pollution, reducing food waste and plastic use, and allowing for natural pest and weed management.

Tending a small garden also offers mental and physical health benefits. According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, gardening is a great way to get extra exercise and reduce stress while also supporting a healthier diet.

What everyone's saying

One commenter shared a great tip: "I've used this method for years, it certainly works, just make sure it has good roots before planting out."

Another user asked for an update: "How is the celery doing?"

"Is definitely growing!!! Just started another one," Vic replied.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







