Gardener shares simple method to grow seemingly endless supply of popular herb: 'This is amazing'

If you've ever wished your grocery store herbs would last longer than a week, take a number. But one gardener shared a simple method to regrow green onions, turning one purchase into an endless supply.

The scoop

In the TikTok video, creator PlantedwithLuv (@plantedwithluv) showed viewers how she planted the root ends of store-bought green onions and transformed them into plants that regrow year after year.

"It went through the snow, heat, freeze, and it's still thriving," she said. "I just snip what I need, and it grows right back!"

Not only do the stalks keep producing, but you can also collect seeds from the plant's flower for even more onion crops.

The method couldn't be easier. Instead of tossing the onion bottoms after chopping the stalks, place them in soil or water, give them sunlight, and watch them sprout new green tops. Once they're growing, you can trim as needed for everyday cooking.

How it's helping

A big perk of this hack is saving money. Herbs and green onions are some of the fastest kitchen staples to wilt in the fridge, and replacing them every week adds up. By regrowing your own, you're turning a $1 bunch into a self-replenishing garden crop that could save you hundreds a year. Plus, fresh-picked herbs taste better than anything from the store. "It smells so good," PlantedwithLuv said after chopping a stalk end.

This hack is great for the environment too. Growing even a few herbs at home reduces food waste and plastic packaging. And gardening, even on a small scale, has been linked to better mental and physical health, from decreased stress to increased fiber intake. Plus, growing your own food is a step toward cleaner air by reducing the pollution generated from transporting produce.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were all about this awesome tip.

One commenter wrote, "I have been doing this for over 10 years."

Another added, "I dry mine and make onion powder."

A third person said, "I found some green onions that I had in the fridge that I obviously forgot about them and was about to toss them when I realized 'this green looks different from that' I started peeling back the bad and BOOM I had NEW AND FRESH green onions."

Two other commenters summed it up simply by saying, "This is amazing."

