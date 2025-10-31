Passerby stunned after stumbling upon unexpected items in dumpster: 'I would've snagged that'

A routine trip to check for cardboard boxes turned into a surprising score for one Reddit user, who discovered nine unopened bottles of wine discarded behind a local strip center.

They shared their find on the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit and explained that they regularly visit the area to collect boxes for reuse.

But this time, instead of cardboard, they uncovered a collection of perfectly good wine bottles.

Photo Credit: Reddit

For those unfamiliar, a strip center, also known as a strip mall, is a small retail complex made up of multiple storefronts.

You might commonly see a liquor store, nail salon, convenience store, and even some restaurants or cafés, often with a shared parking lot.

Most drive by without giving it a second thought, but as this Redditor's experience shows, strip centers may hold some hidden treasures.

FROM OUR PARTNER Tackle any adventure with these special-made boots — featuring innovative comfort tech Skechers boots are designed to keep you fashionably comfortable for whatever comes your way — whether that’s tackling weekend adventures or doing chores around the house. From hands-free slip-ins that are perfect for morning coffee runs to rugged styles that'll have you ready to take on any terrain, there's always an option for your next big pursuit. Plus, water-repellent, Scotchgard-treated suede will keep your feet warm and dry whatever the weather brings. Learn more

A Redditor was quick to say, "I would've snagged that s**t too."

Another commenter wrote, "A quick search shows that's a $17 bottle [of] wine, enjoy!"

Dumpster diving, or salvaging usable goods from store or residential waste bins, has quietly gained popularity online as people look for creative ways to save money and reduce waste.

Perfectly good products often get tossed due to damaged packaging, overstock, or store policy, not because they're actually unusable.

For some, the appeal is practical: free goods. For others, it's about sustainability and keeping functional items out of landfills and shining a light on how much waste our consumer culture generates.

Still, experts and seasoned divers alike stress safety first. Always wear gloves, use a flashlight, and avoid entering dumpsters directly. Stick to items in sealed packaging and steer clear of perishables, chemicals, or anything that could be contaminated. Most importantly, respect property boundaries; check local laws to make sure it's allowed in your area.

While not everyone will feel ready to dive in, this story serves as a reminder that a little resourcefulness can go a long way. Sometimes, sustainability starts with simply taking a second look at what we throw away.

"Just shared the [first] bottle with my wife for dinner," the OP shared in a comment. "It was delicious."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.