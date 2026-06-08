Health officials link raw milk from two dairies to bacterial illness outbreak in 60 people

The investigation is ongoing, with the Idaho Division of Public Health and regional public health agencies continuing the response.

Idaho health authorities are investigating an outbreak linked to raw, unpasteurized milk that has made 60 people sick, while again warning about the dangers of consuming unpasteurized dairy.

As Food Safety News reports, officials say the illnesses are connected to two dairies in different parts of Idaho, and the case count could grow as more patients are identified.

What happened?

State health officials announced they had identified 60 outbreak-related patients so far, and at least 45 of them have confirmed campylobacteriosis, an illness caused by Campylobacter bacteria, per a news release.

All of the sick patients said they consumed raw milk before falling ill. The implicated milk was traced to one dairy in northern Idaho and another in the south, but authorities have declined to publicly identify either operation.

The first known case dates back to May 19, and investigators are still interviewing those who became sick. According to officials, both milking operations are cooperating with health officials as they work to identify potential sources of contamination and correct any problems.

Why does it matter?

Unpasteurized milk can carry harmful bacteria, including Campylobacter, Listeria, Salmonella, and E. coli. Pasteurization heats milk to 161 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds.

A University of Delaware study found that people who drink raw milk are 840 times more likely to get sick and 45 times more likely to be hospitalized than consumers of pasteurized dairy products.

"Raw, unpasteurized dairy products can contain bacteria that make people sick, particularly young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those who are immunocompromised," officials warned in the release.

What's being done?

The investigation is ongoing, with the Idaho Division of Public Health and regional public health agencies continuing the response. Their efforts include interviewing patients and trying to determine where the contamination may have happened.

The dairies tied to the outbreak are also cooperating with officials to identify and fix any possible issues in their milking operations.

Health officials advise people to choose pasteurized milk and dairy products. Anyone who recently drank raw milk and develops symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, or vomiting should contact a health care provider.

"Pasteurization kills nearly all the germs that can exist in raw milk while maintaining nutritional benefits," officials noted in the release.

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