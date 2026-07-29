Raising 3 backyard Thanksgiving turkeys cost $221, and the meat still felt worth it

"It wasn't cheaper, but the quality of life and meat is there."

Raising your own holiday turkey may sound like a money-saving homestead hack, but one backyard grower's detailed breakdown suggests the real payoff may lie elsewhere: animal welfare, food quality, and a clearer sense of what good poultry actually costs.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, one original poster shared the full cost of raising three backyard turkeys for Thanksgiving: $221.61 total, or about $4.10 per pound.

After starting the three birds in a garage, the grower later shifted them outside once their age and the weather were suitable, using a chicken tractor enclosed with electric fencing. The birds were also moved onto fresh grass four times over the course of the season, which helped distribute manure around the yard.

By the scheduled July 23 processing date, the turkeys were 14 weeks old — a point the poster said research identified as a "sweet spot" for broad-breasted turkeys. That timing also produced sizes that worked well for home cooking, with one male weighing 23 pounds and the two females coming in between 15 and 17 pounds.

The poster's conclusion was simple: "It wasn't cheaper, but the quality of life and meat is there."

Why does it matter?

This kind of real-world cost breakdown can be more useful than idealized claims about raising food at home. In this case, the total was not especially low, particularly once feed, housing, fencing, and planning were factored in.

That kind of honesty also helps explain why poultry from small farms often costs more than supermarket birds. One commenter wrote, "Once I did the math, I was only paying them a bit more than it would cost me," adding that the experience helped show "why small farms ask what they do for their meats."

The post also highlighted animal welfare. The poster described giving the birds outdoor space, fresh grass, and a better overall life than many mass-produced birds receive. Backyard meat production can be rewarding, but it also takes time, space, and a willingness to plan for processing from the start.

What can I do?

The post lays out practical considerations, including budgeting, local rules, housing, fencing, feed, and processing, before bringing birds home.

Buying from a nearby farm may still be a strong option if raising birds at home feels too expensive or overwhelming, particularly for people who value transparency and higher animal-care standards. In some cases, paying a local producer may cost only slightly more than doing it yourself.

Smaller steps may make more sense than jumping straight into meat birds. Some people start with egg-laying chickens, visit local farms, or compare prices at farmers markets to better understand what they are really paying for.

The original poster noted that it "could be done cheaper" by processing at home and buying birds and feed in larger quantities.

As one commenter put it, "these posts also highlight why small farms ask what they do for their meats."

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