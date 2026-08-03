Publix recalls GreenWise frozen berries over possible E. coli O145 contamination

Recalled items can stay in home freezers long after shoppers have forgotten.

Publix shoppers across eight Southern states may want to check their freezers after the grocery chain expanded a recall of several GreenWise frozen berry products over concerns they could be contaminated with a dangerous strain of E. coli.

What happened?

Stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia received the affected products, according to a Publix press release cited by AOL.

Publix said the recall now includes all lots of GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries and GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries because of possible contamination with E. coli strain O145.

Specifically, the recall covers 10-ounce and 48-ounce GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, along with 10-ounce and 48-ounce GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries.

Publix said it "immediately conducted an internal stop sale" of the frozen berry products at the end of June 2026, and the items "remain unavailable for sale," per Business Wire. The expanded recall follows an earlier July 3 recall of one blueberry lot announced by Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. in San Carlos, Chile.

Publix is now recalling all lots "out of an abundance of caution" based on traceback work and epidemiological information from public health officials. According to the FDA, "There have been reports of 12 confirmed cases of consumers experiencing stomach illness… linked with E. coli O145 infections," which resulted in the recall.

Why does it matter?

Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems face the greatest risk because infections linked to E. coli O145 can sometimes lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, as explained by the FDA.

This strain is a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, and the resulting illness may involve severe stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea that can be bloody. The company said many otherwise healthy people recover within a week.

And because frozen fruit is often kept for weeks or even months, it means recalled items can stay in home freezers long after shoppers have forgotten when they bought them.

Anyone who bought the affected GreenWise frozen berries should not eat them. Publix said customers can either throw the products away or bring them back to a store for a full refund. A list of relevant product codes for the affected products can be found here.

Anyone who has already eaten the berries and develops symptoms such as severe cramping, vomiting, or diarrhea should immediately contact a health care provider, especially if symptoms worsen or include bloody diarrhea.

Families with small children, older relatives, or immunocompromised individuals may want to be especially cautious.

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